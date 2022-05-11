The Hindu Women’s Organisation is appalled by the findings of the Justice Judith Jones report. Our nation’s children are our greatest asset. The physical, sexual, emotional and mental abuse of our children and young people is reprehensible, and those who perpetrate such acts must be held accountable.
There must be a zero-tolerance approach to exploitation and abuse and all allegations of misconduct, with serious consequences for any staff or other adults at children’s homes found to have physically and sexually abused residents left in their care.
The safety and security of residents are top priorities, and their well-being and happiness must come first. Vocational training and extra-curricular opportunities offered at these homes will have no impact on children and young people who are scarred by abuse and violence, left in the hands of people who are recruited to protect them.
Why have the authorities not acted when this report was handed in since the end of last year? There must be urgent medical and mental health services for abused children. Training is critical for all personnel who work at children’s homes.
There must also be a revision of reporting mechanisms to ensure residents are safe. Staff members must be accessible and accountable to stakeholders, and sensitive to the many challenges confronting families on a daily basis.
It is clear that safeguarding the rights and well-being of children and young people must be a collective effort of the public and private sectors, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and religious bodies if we are to meaningfully address this urgent and distressing issue.
Tackling this monumental task requires urgent attention and collective effort. Let us move to action in saving young lives.