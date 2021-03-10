I read in one of our dailies about a “crime spree”—I believe there were four murders, along with other criminal activities, including the alleged rape of a woman.
More often, when the subject of crime is on the front-burner, the Police Service and, to a larger extent, the Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, are in the hot seat.
Now, there must be a balance. Where crime is right now, it will take more than the TTPS, but a collective effort; and for some reason, I am not convinced the support that is expected is really coming.
I call out our politicians who are supposed to be handling the people’s business in Parliament.
The TTPS needs legislation and bills passed to assist them in their fight against crime. In Parliament, what are we having? Most recently, the Anti-Gang Bill with 48 hours to detain people; that is defeating the main objective of the bill. Now, this is just an isolated instance, but there is a pattern in that big Red House that is depressing.
What we have now as the Anti-Gang Bill is of very little value. As a concerned citizen, I am a forced to wonder if some of our politicians care about the population who are vulnerable to the attacks of the criminal elements out there.
News flash—we the “common folks” cannot afford security 24/7, or many of us cannot purchase our own private form of transport.
We rely on the TTPS greatly, so when I see the war on passing bills, etc, because of all sorts of flimsy reasons to assist the TTPS, I am left confused.
I am appealing to all in charge the TTPS, Government and the Opposition to sit down and have talks about the crime situation in this country. Please come to this meeting with an open mind for, at the end of the day, it is those who walk the streets day and night, to and from work, etc, at all hours, taking “PH” cars to reach home—they get the hard hand of crime.
Please let us do it together. We must try, and not shoot down everything that comes to the table. In my personal opinion that is the wrong attitude.
Forget for a while whose side you’re on, and see the people and what they are going through because of the crime situation. Again, I say let’s do it together.
What am I missing here after all the lamentations, marches and candlelight vigils by the nation in support of ending violence against our women?
The best we can do is offer them a can of “pepper spray”.
This also has its red tape. Well, I guess our politicians are awaiting another heinous crime to be committed against the female gender to do something else.
Is there any dialogue taking place between anyone who is sitting in Parliament concerning making it safer for those who have the hardship of hustling to get home night and day?