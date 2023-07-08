I think the decision of the administrators to allow the UNC (United National Congress) to have its convention at Naparima College was not well thought out.
Maybe the party does not have a venue of its own, which begs the question: why not, for an organisation of such long standing? But even as the attempt to facilitate it may be understood at one level, were the authorities sensitive enough about the perception that can accompany such a decision?
Firstly, the UNC is seen by most as an East Indian-based party as much as its counterpart, the PNM (People’s National Movement), is African-based, and granting it such permission to have its meeting at the college can inevitably lead to the perception of identification with it.
It is true that Naps and other such colleges as Iere, Hillview, Saghs and Naps Girls’ and the numerous CM (Canadian Missionary) schools around the country would have emerged largely from the work of the Canadian missionaries serving the East Indian communities on the sugar estates through their Sunday schools, et al, but in time, students from other ethnic groups would have found places in these colleges and schools.
Naps Boys would have produced many outstanding students of African descent, such as the famous BBC journalist Trevor McDonald, legendary footballer Lance Moore, student group leader Margaret Cowie and my now-deceased engineer friend Winston Hicks, whose friendship I have always treasured, et al.
And not only students of African descent, so many others from other races, like Jimmy Lute, now deceased. So the college’s ethnic diversity, as all the other CM institutions, would have emerged over time and become a beacon for parents aspiring to send their boys to “the best school of all”.
So this UNC event at the college, innocuous as it may seem, can only serve to undermine the excellent cosmopolitan image the college has acquired over time—as the first-choice school any parent, from any ethnic group, would want their son to attend—because of its association with a party that is unequivocally, politically “Indian-based”.
It is a reality that even the most open-minded cannot avoid, for our politics is so racially divisive, it can even seep into the thinking of the most rational/ intellectual. And worse, if our politics were “issue-based” for the good of the country, with leaders in intense but meaningful debate to achieve the aforesaid, it would perhaps be consistent with the goal of this great college, and others like it, too, to prepare students for a fair and just society. But can I ever be over-emphatic about the gutter politics which is our trademark on both sides of the divide? That night at Naps bore ample evidence.
At four score, I still remember the inspiring lyrics of the anthem of my alma mater:
“Our Alma Mater dear
The school we all revere
Make us worthy
Help us ever to be all that we ought to be
And always proud of thee
Naparima
To thee the best we owe
With which we may endow
Our island home
Whether near or far from home
Let us be always one
Naparima.”
And I weep at its desecration.
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin
formerly Narine Benjamin
(Naparima College 1956-1961)