Permit me to respond to Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s accusation of being deceitful with my assessment of his position of statistical full employment in Trinidad and Tobago in your Sunday Express of April 9, .
I have taken note that Imbert has responded to my scepticism of his questionable claim that Trinidad and Tobago currently has full employment according to CSO data. Minister Imbert’s angry and defensive response reminds me of a quote from the novel The Mystic Masseur that says, “The place not dirty, it just looking so.”
As usual, instead of clearly providing proof to the people of our nation to support his bold claim, Minister Imbert instead employs a tired ad hominem attack accusing me of being “deceitful”.
Minister Imbert’s histrionic outburst would be comical if it didn’t have serious implications for thousands of struggling families across Trinidad and Tobago.
One need not be a statistician to see the brutal signs of unemployment everywhere you look in our society.
Recently more than 8,000 jobless people lined up for hours in the hot sun to seek employment with a cruise ship. We have also witnessed long lines of people waiting for food hampers, food cards and other forms of welfare assistance.
More alarmingly, the National Insurance Board also reports that over 60,000 persons have been de-registered by employers. It is also clear that doctors, nurses, energy professionals, and other skilled workers are fleeing our nation to greener pastures.
Despite these glaring economic red flags, Minister Imbert wants citizens to swallow the Government’s line that T&T is at full employment even as the economy is falling apart.
For the past seven years, this Dr Keith Rowley-led Government has chosen to live in their own version of reality where they need not concern themselves with the plight facing the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, be they small business owners, students, young professionals or working families.
Tragically it is the PNM Government’s aversion to reality which is the real and dangerous deceit which is being perpetrated on the people of T&T.