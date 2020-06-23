Columbus the conqueror had nothing to do with peace

Recently, during the engagement between the Mayor of Port of Spain and concerned citizens about the removal of the Columbus statue, a supporter for the retention of the statue sought to convince the “removers” that they were misguided. To reinforce his argument, he was vigorously waving a book entitled Columbus and Cortez: Conquerors for Christ.
Christianity maintains that Jesus Christ is the “Prince of Peace”. What part of the word “conquerors” connotes peace? How does one rationalise “conquering for peace”?
Is it that in conquering one brings “peace” to lesser beings? But the evidence is there that the people that the Europeans met in the West were already peaceful people.
It is their peaceful nature that allowed them to be taken advantage of by the invaders who exploited their kindness to weary travellers who were unlike anything they had seen before.
That is not to say they were totally peaceful or unaccustomed to battle. The evidence is there that several battles had been fought among themselves, but their inherent welcoming nature, combined with the awe with which they regarded the visitors made them vulnerable to exploitation.
The Europeans were all too willing to make the most of their innocence.
That is the mindset that resulted in the subjugation of Africa, the Far East and the Americas.
Europeans held fast to the view that the uncritical acceptance of their “civilisation” was evidence of its superiority and were prepared to use any means to justify their carnage, including using the name of one whose purpose was to propagate the principle of the equality of man.
Unfortunately, that attitude is once more manifesting itself but in even more subtle and malign ways than Columbus or any of his successors could have ever imagined.
And, even worse, it is actively supported by many of the very people who have suffered the most under the system that keeps them in subjugation, living lives of misery and despair.
There can be no time better than now to reinvigorate the struggle initiated by our forefathers to remove the yoke placed upon our collective necks, by rejecting the enticement of material possessions and striving for the really meaningful benefits of our brief time on earth.
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail