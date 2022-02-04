Comb Aripo Heights crime hotspot

With the reports coming from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) concerning missing people and judging from what has been discovered recently I believe the Aripo Heights needs an extensive search.

One of our dailies did give figures stating there are still 21 missing people for January.

Please permit me to suggest to the relevant authorities to do an extensive search in the forested area of Aripo Heights.

There is a pattern developing and that place seems to be a dumping ground for everything.

There are those groups who are very interested in helping; get them involved with the TTPS and our soldiers.

We do not know what may be there but it is worth a try.

Also, something needs to be done in that area. The residents are complaining. Light up the place, have police patrols, install cameras, etc. Criminal activities must be discouraged, there and in other areas where it is growing over the years.

On another very important point—let me make a humble suggestion. If crime is going to decrease in Trinidad and Tobago our laws must be adjusted—for example, the bail system where people charged with a serious crime can be in the public for a years is not good.

The justice system is too slow. Also, I do have a hard time agreeing with the fact that a person found guilty of brutally murdering someone in the most despicable manner can just get a prison sentence and that is the end of that.

They are now taken care of by the taxpayers, well fed, etc.

Laws and all that go with them were also amended to be a deterrent to the criminal element. If that is not taking place those responsible need to go back to the drawing board.

Crime is everyone’s business let us work together.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

