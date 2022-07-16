A shareholder asked a question at the National Gas Company’s (NGC) annual general meeting on July 12, “Why are dividends still being paid in TT$ when they should be paid in US$?”

Acting chairman Howard Dottin responded, “There is no change in the status of this matter, with no sanctioning of the approach from the Ministry of Finance.”

The question should have been that since NGC’s contracts are in US$ with their customers, and are being paid in US$, once the NGC board’s decision is to pay dividends in US$, why wait on the Minister of Finance for his approval?

Maybe the Finance Ministry wants all the US$ for themselves—that could be the reason. Mr Dottin, come clean with shareholders.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

Armour’s reprieve

The Law Association’s vote in the no-confidence motion brought against Attorney General Reginald Armour was an admirable exercise in due process and democracy, which demonstrated how publicly explosive issues can be engaged in adjudicating conflict while strengthening the validity and legitimacy of professional institutions.

The context of fiery protests

Before examining the context of our fiery protests, let us first turn to some events abroad that are relevant to the use and abuse of power.

“For now, each party’s biggest strength is the weakness of the opponent.” Does this statement resonate? It is, in fact, a conclusion drawn last week by The New York Times from early polls relating to the rating of US President Joe Biden and the US mid-term election cycle. The Times also concluded that “widespread concerns about the economy and inflation have helped turn the national mood decidedly dark, both on Biden and the trajectory of the nation”.

Fight...or die like cowards

For many readers, my recollections of “Shanty Town” and the “La Basse” in the 1950s-’60s stirred memories of another day, an era from which the society ought to have long evolved.

Others thought I exaggerated wildly in my description of corbeaux and half-naked boys wrestling over discarded meat. I wonder if I had added to creatures I saw foraging for food the biggest hogs I had lain eyes on among the “gladiators” in that putrid “gayelle” that was the “La Basse”, what they might have thought of me: a writer whose imagination had gone wild?

Increasingly Combustible

Two years ago, my column was entitled “Combustible country”. It said, “our decaying society is a gigantic womb spawning crime, the annual murder rate under this administration twice exceeding 500 in this country of 1.3 million”.

But, in the face of this national disaster, all the prime minister could say then was “crime is the business of crime, always somebody thinks snuffing out somebody’s life is the way to handle a situation”. I strongly condemned this “rambling, fatuous incoherence” from a man under whose leadership we continue to see the increasing combustibility of this society.

Common sense on masking up

Since starting today you can go outside without a mask, I wonder if there will be celebrations all around Trinidad and Tobago? Oops! My apologies. Not wearing a mask in huge parties, etc, is already in effect.

Many people might be saying, “Free at last.” I know the feeling. Now that my mouth and nose are not covered by this piece of cloth, I can finally inhale and exhale without restrictions. We’ll never know how much that piece of cloth may have shielded some of us over the course of the previous two years or more.

A pitch for Trinidad Lake Asphalt

Recent articles in the Express ­newspaper report that a decision was taken by the Prime Minister to transfer the Lake Asphalt company (LATT) from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Works, and to develop a new business model to make the company sustainable and profitable.

There are other articles in the newspaper relating to LATT, and there appears to be some confusion in differentiating between a refinery-produced bitumen and the product that comes out of the Pitch Lake. I will seek to put these in perspective and to identify issues that may be relevant in charting the way forward.