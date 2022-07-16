A shareholder asked a question at the National Gas Company’s (NGC) annual general meeting on July 12, “Why are dividends still being paid in TT$ when they should be paid in US$?”
Acting chairman Howard Dottin responded, “There is no change in the status of this matter, with no sanctioning of the approach from the Ministry of Finance.”
The question should have been that since NGC’s contracts are in US$ with their customers, and are being paid in US$, once the NGC board’s decision is to pay dividends in US$, why wait on the Minister of Finance for his approval?
Maybe the Finance Ministry wants all the US$ for themselves—that could be the reason. Mr Dottin, come clean with shareholders.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings