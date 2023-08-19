The honourable Faris Al-Rawi and Naigum Joseph:
We the community of Embacadere, Lady Hailes Avenue and environs are fed up with the noise pollution in the area. Are you aware that music plays every single day, Mr Al-Rawi and Mr Joseph?
Local elections are over, so please don’t wait for the next general or local election to come and mamaguy; come out and see what’s really going on in the area.
Why do we have to listen to music that plays from sunrise till whenever the owners who are playing it feel to take it off, which is the next day—and no, we are not over-exaggerating.
Please don’t talk to just one group of people in the community, talk to the young adults and elders living there and hear them out; it’s not only the youths living in these areas. You can do better, guys.
Tenants
Embacadere and
Lady Hailes Avenue