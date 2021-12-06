On page seven of yesterday’s Express newspaper there was a telling picture of certain high profile persons in our society taking advantage of a photo opportunity, as politicians will, at an event at Queen’s Hall to promote a show.
In the photo are five individuals, four in the foreground, and one in the background.
The persons in the foreground are, of course, easily recognisable, two being top Government ministers, one a mayor and the third being the show’s producer.
Of the four, all in very close quarters, only one person is wearing a mask.
The three are all proudly unmasked, beaming for the camera. The fifth person in the background is also unmasked.
One of the three unmasked persons is the State’s chief legal officer, the man charged with guiding the Government in the creation and application of laws.
Can we depend on this person to do what is right by our citizens? Is he worthy of such a high position of trust?
Is it any wonder that many citizens have difficulty accepting the guidance of our leaders?
Will the right thing be done in this instance to restore confidence in the population that the politicians have our best interest at heart?
Incidentally, it is not the first time that this minister has been photographed in public not wearing a mask.
There should be national outrage at the call for the population to adhere to Covid protocols while our leaders demonstrate such irresponsible behaviour.
Government must lead by example!