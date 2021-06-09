I am asking the management of the cable TV company Flow to upgrade their operations in managing the crowds especially during month-end when customers gather to make bill payments.

Because of the closure of the Lotto outlets there will be a bigger influx of people at their offices. I am referring particularly to the office at the Nicholas Court building on Independence Square, Port of Spain, where there is a breakdown in crowd management and internal problems when it comes to customer payments.

I shall highlight the following: 1. Long lines along Abercombry Street going south towards South Quay; 2. The office opens at 8 a.m. and service is granted to cash-paying customers and those with a bank card that is calibrated with Flow paying machines (for those who are aware of that facility); 3. Those paying with bank cards are only accommodated from 9 a.m. This is the main reason for crowd clusters on the pavement and in front of the compound.

Flow ought to adjust its customer-payment arrangement during this pandemic. First, use its screens to inform customers of changes and secondly, have a better crowd control system, more so when it is raining.

Athelston Clinton

Arima

