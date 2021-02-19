I wish to commend Finance Minister Colm Imbert for detailing Patriotic Energy’s laughable bid proposal for the Petrotrin Refinery/Paria Trading Company at the Cabinet briefing on February 18 with such a straight face. If such a proposal were read at the Comedy Festival, it would steal the show.

But seriously, if that was the Government’s preferred choice over the three received bids, I would give anything to see the other two bids. I don’t believe any bid could be that facetious and ridiculous especially considering the dwindling state of the economy and our low forex reserves.

Imagine putting your house up for sale to pay off outstanding debts and someone makes you an offer: without paying you a cent, you transfer the deed to them and in return, they’ll attempt to rent the house and give you a percentage of the rent...That in a nutshell is what Colm Imbert described as Patriotic Energy’s bid.

The Government’s protracted back-and-forth negotiations with Patriotic is therefore mind-boggling.

Paria Trading Company was apparently included in the sale/lease of the refinery to sweeten the deal. However, the Government ought to reconsider this decision and retain Paria Trading as a public entity.

Additionally, this company ought to be deemed an essential service considering that it literally fuels our entire transportation system and turns the wheels of industry.

Putting it in private hands can lead to dire consequences for the entire nation and the economy.

We must not forget that in the recent past, the trade union has used the distribution/availability of fuel as a bargaining tool with crippling effects.

RP Joseph

San Fernando

