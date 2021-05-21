As a Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) pupil who is scheduled to write examinations in less than a month, I am petrified and astonished by the lack of regard for my fellow examination pupils. We are being neglected by our Government and examination body during this unprecedented time.
While the country is at a halt, we teenagers are being expected to physically go out amidst others and write exams that will determine our future.
During this time, the cases are rising to heights we as a nation have never seen, our healthcare system is overburdened and our citizens are distressed.
Every day citizens are anxiously waiting to see how many deaths and new positive cases have emerged.
While the cases have risen to 18,227 and counting, the days are passing by, our exams are getting closer, and nothing is being said by Government officials about our examinations.
The deaths are no longer just figures, but they are turning into our families, neighbours and loved ones.
We all have families and some of us are not fortunate to have all members in optimum health.
Our parents and grandparents suffer from diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and many others. As pupils, we fight the indefinite anxious thoughts about the fact that when we go out on June 14, we are putting our family members’ lives at risk.
Our families’ lives and ours are not worth risking for a pass in an examination. Why are we being put in such a vulnerable position to respond to questions for which some are not adequately prepared? Is this worth it?
What about those pupils who have not been fortunate enough to have had an electronic device and access to an Internet connection for the past year?
They need to be taken into consideration because with a lack of contact teaching time and guidance, they can not possibly be prepared to write exams their future depends on.
We are operating under immensely challenging conditions, yet we are expected to proceed as if this is normal.
Pupils are also battling grief from losing loved ones, as well as financial difficulties because parents are unemployed.
Added to that, we feel the increasing pressure to do well in exams as the days go by and we are burdened by our families’ lives resting on our shoulders.
While we are aware that it is necessary to adapt to a “new normal”, I believe now is not the right time to implement this, due to the uncontrollable spread of this virus.
Growing up, we have all repeatedly heard the phrase, “better to be safe than sorry”. Does this not apply to us now?
Our healthcare system cannot possibly sustain the repercussions of permitting thousands of pupils to seat a month of examinations.
We are not invincible or immune to this virus, and we are being put in a position to be more susceptible to contract it, especially since it has been declared airborne.
All things considered, these examinations are merely sheets of paper which are not more important than our physical health, mental health and our lives.
We are the future leaders of this nation and we need to perform at our best to lead Trinidad and Tobago to prosperity. However, writing exams under these circumstances will hinder us from accomplishing desirable grades and compromise our safety.
Your future leaders are appealing to you, our Government, to do your part in contacting the examination body to postpone exams to a later, and safer time.
Dana Rajkumar
Princes Town