Though citizens were having a laugh amidst the bacchanal in T&T, I was more concerned about the safety of acting Police Commissioner Mr Gary Griffith.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds calling Gary Griffith a “civilian” is a reckless spat.
Criminal elements must have been licking their lips, knowing he is a “civilian”, especially those who hold grudges against him for upholding the law.
However, threats are nothing new to Mr Griffith, knowing his military background and the kind of arsenal he has in his waist.
As for Mr Hinds, assessing his performance as a member of the Cabinet, it won’t be long before he becomes a civilian.
Kendell Karan