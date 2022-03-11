As this country witnesses the burial of another son of the soil, I want to once again extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and indeed to the whole of Trinidad and Tobago.
This nation is poorer for the loss of these fine young men. Perhaps at the heart of the tragedy is the fact that a father has lost his son deep under the water, and likewise a son has lost his father.
Yet, we are grateful that at least one diver, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.
Death, in itself, is an occasion of grief, but a tragic death such as this shakes us to the core in unimaginable ways.
While many people are still trying to find answers to how and why—and that process will, no doubt, take its toll—there is another aspect to all of this: the families.
The children who have lost parents, even when some of them are too young to understand death.
The wives and companions who must now single-handedly take up the responsibilities that would have been held by these men.
The void, the emptiness, the grief, the regrets are all still raw. It is commendable that this entire country stands in support of the grieving families, mourns with them, and prays for them and their loved ones. May the families find courage and strength to carry on.
Much of the healing process will depend on how the commission of enquiry (CoE) treats with the disputed facts surrounding the tragedy.
For one thing, truth and transparency ought not to be compromised, no matter how uncomfortable and incriminating they may appear to be.
The families, and indeed the nation, need to know.
The commission of enquiry is certainly welcomed, as opposed to the previously announced investigating committee.
For one thing, the commissioners are charged with making a full, faithful and impartial enquiry into the matter, and justifiably so, as their powers are expansive: they can summon and examine witnesses, call for documentary, books, plans and other evidence.
The terms of their engagement ought to provide the direction into which this enquiry will go. Obviously, we will want to see what the findings are, in respect of crisis management and emergency response operations.
While it is unfortunate that this CoE appeared to have emerged as a second choice after the investigating team, it need not have been so. Section 51 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, states:
Where the minister is of the opinion that any accident occurring or any case of occupational disease contracted or suspected to have been contracted in an industrial establishment is a matter of public interest, he may so advise the president who may cause an enquiry to be held, in accordance with the Commissions of Enquiry Act, into such accident or case of industrial disease and its causes and circumstances.
One must ask why was this provision inserted within the OSH Act, when it is also available under the Commissions of Enquiry Act. The answer is simple: an industrial accident has a high level of importance in its own right. It must be properly investigated, and more so with a certain dispatch and discipline.
Evidence must be preserved, and witnesses must be examined before the natural lapse of time causes memories to blur.
Findings must not just have the power to reveal facts surrounding the accident, but also the power to prevent such accidents in the future.
So, why did the minister “to whom responsibility for the administration of occupational safety and health is assigned”, that being the Minister of Labour, not step in right away?
It is startling that neither he nor the Cabinet did.
It is clear that the provisions of the OSH Act to immediately trigger an enquiry were to conform to a sense of urgency.
They provided a direct and immediate pathway to establish a commission of enquiry.
By all intents and purposes, the act seems to have been displaced, even though it could have provided the best solution to evaluate the circumstances immediately post-tragedy.
Now, almost two weeks later, we can’t help but ask how different things would have been if this crucial piece of legislation was employed.
The Prime Minister, in announcing the establishment of a CoE, decried it at the same time.
It is unfortunate that he did not hold views in respect of the millions unnecessarily spent on the recent Taste of Carnival as he does now with the CoE.
A commission of enquiry is a time-honoured institutional mechanism for treating with a wide array of matters of public concern.
It has traditionally investigated, informed and educated the citizenry in ways superior to any other Cabinet- or board-appointed committee, or even the judicial and legislative branches of government.
Let’s get on with it.
Dinesh Rambally
MP, Chaguanas West