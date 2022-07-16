Common sense on masking up

Before examining the context of our fiery protests, let us first turn to some events abroad that are relevant to the use and abuse of power.

“For now, each party’s biggest strength is the weakness of the opponent.” Does this statement resonate? It is, in fact, a conclusion drawn last week by The New York Times from early polls relating to the rating of US President Joe Biden and the US mid-term election cycle. The Times also concluded that “widespread concerns about the economy and inflation have helped turn the national mood decidedly dark, both on Biden and the trajectory of the nation”.