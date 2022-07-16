Common sense on masking up

Since starting today you can go outside without a mask, I wonder if there will be celebrations all around Trinidad and Tobago? Oops! My apologies. Not wearing a mask in huge parties, etc, is already in effect.
Many people might be saying, “Free at last.” I know the feeling. Now that my mouth and nose are not covered by this piece of cloth, I can finally inhale and exhale without restrictions. We’ll never know how much that piece of cloth may have shielded some of us over the course of the previous two years or more.
The reality is that wearing a mask is now really a matter of choice, but keep in mind that there are still some Government institutions where mask use is still required. You should identify which of those they are.
Personally, I think common sense should win out. There are still cases and deaths. Yes, I agree that our current situation is much better than it was in the past. Currently, we are hearing of a new variant that is already in T&T. My advice to the populace is to exercise good judgment when deciding where not to wear your mask. For example, not wearing a mask in a large social gathering that is very lengthy can be a risk.
I’ll carry on as usual, as an individual (me, personally), I’m not bothered by it (mask). Let’s face it, Covid-19 is still in effect, and American travellers will continue to visit us often. Checking reports from those nations where many of their citizens are now travelling to our shores, even more frequently since the limitations have been relaxed, is a good idea.
All of us should continue giving thanks to and putting our faith in God, but let’s also be careful not to act foolishly. Each person must take responsibility for what they do, going forward. The ball is in your court and the call is yours, so please let common sense prevail. I think we’ve seen and heard enough over the last two-plus years to make wise decisions in relation to Covid-19.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan