Community sports clubs can assist wayward youths

Can we stop for a moment and rationally look at this crime situation? We are faced with two concerning types of crimes at present, namely, murders and robberies, including home invasions. In trying to get a solution, we first ought to find out their causes.
I think it is more than obvious that the majority of murders are, for the most part, due to reprisal killings and gang-related. There should be no rational consideration that poverty is a cause for this type of violent crime; it is more likely due to a lack of prudence and conscientiousness or “heartlessness” on the part of the perpetrators.
I believe the only temporary solution, until divine intervention, is prevention or deterrence through police presence in the form of regular and co-ordinated patrols, coupled with “strategic” exercises.
Now, in relation to the robberies, one might be quick to conclude they are definitely due to poverty. After all, the motive is financial gain. But let’s apply the brakes a little and consider the reality of the situation because when we use the word “poverty”, it should not infer destitute, hunger and in desperate need to get food to eat. Poverty should be defined as simply “in need of more money”.
For how many of you really believe that any major portion of the bandits’ bounty or gains are actually used to purchase groceries or other household necessities?
I believe not even ten per cent of the unlawfully and often violently obtained money (valuables) is used to put food on any table; I would faster believe that the majority of this money is used to purchase gold chains, brand-name sneakers, other clothing, not to mention weaves, false eyelashes, cellphones and gold earrings and bracelets for their girlfriends. And, of course, to buy ammunition and to rent a handgun. This type of grocery list becomes even more commonplace on the eve of popular concerts, such as is expected in the next few weeks when the need to dress up or “bling out” is more prominent, whether or not there is food on the table.
This type of crime can be addressed through poverty-alleviation social programmes such as CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme) and URP (Unemployment Relief Programme). However, there is a determining factor, other than gainful employment, which is very time-consuming and at times quite onerous compared to armed robberies—there is the issue of the adrenaline rush associated with the risk of doing something wrong and getting away with it (the inert sinful nature of man).
Which one of us cannot recall a period of time in our youth when we engaged in a little mischief such as stealing or “taking”, which might be a better verb (he who is without sin, let him cast the first stone). Fortunately, for most of us, when we “stole” some of the neighbour’s fruits or pilfered a chicken for a cook, it was done with the understanding that if caught, there would be no denial and we would accept the consequences, usually a flogging—ie cuttail—from our parents.
However, we can’t deny there was an exciting adrenaline rush while participating in these adventures; fortunately, for most of us, this masculine need for excitement was replaced and satisfied by participating in sporting events, especially during competitions. So most of us gravitated to sports, which were regularly organised and provided for the youths in our communities, to be engaged in socially acceptable behaviour.
The present-day youths would also be searching for that excitement. Unfortunately, however, it appears that their options are limited, so much so that once out of school and unemployed, the most readily available option, sadly, is to engage in antisocial criminal conduct.
I kindly want to suggest that the Government, with the backing of the electronic media and private sector, promote and make sports the focus of attention. I am not saying to stop the other programmes such as CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps), MiLAT (Military-led Academic Training), OJT (On-the-Job Training Programme), etc. These are very useful for those who are ambitious and disciplined. But too many youths aren’t—and until they become, there may be the need to occupy their time otherwise.
And these sporting activities should be implemented at the community level, so community groups such as village councils and sports clubs should be mandated to co-ordinate these events, with the support of the police and/or army to provide that needed security and to maintain order in the proceedings. I recognise the efforts of the Minister of Sport to promote and encourage participation in sports at the school level, which is great. However, I believe this should also be done and run parallel to sports at the community level, especially during the long vacation and to cater for the school dropouts and unemployed young adults.
In this regard, the police youth clubs and community police sections should be directly involved both in organising and participating, which will foster improved community relations and trust. Also, media houses should highlight these events during prime-time sports news, showcasing community events that may help inspire further youth participation and encourage private-sector involvement and sponsorship. After all, this crime problem is a societal problem requiring us all to contribute in whatever way we can in finding a solution.
Clement Marshall
retired police officer
St Joseph