Competent teachers are special and kind.

They are helpful. They build lives and personalities. They are an inspiration.

They are gifts. They provide education. They are great people.

Teachers are great role models. I want to thank them all. They are generous. They have taught us so much. All varieties of subjects.

Our minds have become so much more excited because of the great ideas we have learned.

We have been taught how to help humanity and serve our families. Teachers have developed our skills our characters.

Teachers are blessed. Teachers have helped us all to be better people.

I can write this because of a teacher. You can read this because of a teacher.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

