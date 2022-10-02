One of the most famous essays in classical economics is titled “What is Seen and What is Not Seen”, by Frederic Bastiat, published in 1850.
Bastiat argues: “In all public expenditure behind the apparent good there is harm which is much more difficult to see.”
This is very much the case with the fuel subsidy. Everyone sees the benefit in lower prices at the pump. Few see the harm in distortion of the economy, reduction of productivity, and impoverishment of the majority.
Thus, contrary to intuition (and most UWI economists), the fuel subsidy should be removed in toto.
The negative consequences of this can be mitigated by the Government releasing its fuel monopoly and letting anyone import gas with no tariffs or price controls.
The competition thus engendered will help reduce prices at the pump.
Elton Singh
Couva
