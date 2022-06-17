Concacaf must rise to the occasion

Sometime ago a calypsonian wrote a series of songs asking “What is wrong with the N----man?”
Being an African, he began with his fellowmen and sang about the African man.
That, of course, gave him the integrity to follow singing about the Indian, Chinese and Syrian man.
Today I ask, “What is wrong with the Caribbean football man?”
Where are the Kamperveens, Ken Galts, O’Connors, Ramnawashes, Burrells, Austins, Warners to name a few?
Why today with 25 members in CONCACAF out of 35, we are not able to find one to lead?
I must mention that one promising candidate, Mr Chet Greene of Antigua, is now a minister in government.
The problem lies squarely on the lack of succession planning as against succession selection where the football, in many countries, has become more of a dynasty than selection by virtue or competence.
There was the time of Central American dominance (easily the worst) with Guatemala as the headquarters!
That was untenable until a close examination of the potential of football if moved to New York was seen.
It was easy to convince all of the benefits of that move.
Today it’s almost “take it or leave it and it’s like crumbs under the table”.
We of the Caribbean were seen as incompetent until Kamperveen and Warner fought for our rightful place which now seems lost again.
The Caribbean Man has to rise to the occasion.
Neither is it that we do not possess people of competence. Already we are seeing attempts at buying out votes here in Trinidad and Tobago as elections are due next year and people are suddenly emerging without football integrity or performance or involvement.
Nothing by which to judge them except maybe money and intrigue.
Over to you, Caribbean football administrators!!
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Former FIFA referee
Chaguanas