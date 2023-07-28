What does it say about us as a country that the only opposition to the PNM are parties and personalities that are riddled with persons of questionable character?
From those charged and out on bail, to those who are under current police investigation for fraud, to those who are fighting extradition and running from the FBI, to those accused of defrauding charitable foundations, to those alleged by their own colleagues to be the masterminds of human trafficking rings, to those before the courts accused of rampant corruption while they were in government.
What does it say about us as a society that we still vote for these people or support their parties separately, or in whatever configuration they come up with, every election?
And what does it say about them that the only rallying cry is that the PNM is the enemy and we have to get rid of them? If the PNM is the enemy of that then shouldn’t we be happy?
This is not a letter of support for the PNM; they are not without their faults and mistakes.
This is a call for all of us to reject persons and parties who should never be held up to be the best of us.
This is a call for those in society who are truly concerned with the future of this nation to stand up and serve, if only to provide proper oversight of the Government and an opposition that young people can see and be proud of.
Daniel P William
Diego Martin