Open letter to Anthony Roberts—
Dear Mr Roberts,
I write an open letter to you as one of the main persons responsible for the conduct of the voting process of the PNM’s (People’s National Movement’s) internal election.
Firstly, it is a matter of grave concern as it is my understanding that voting by qualified registrants is to be conducted on two days—November 26 and 27, and a final date almost a week later on the date of the national executive election on December 4. This, in effect, amounts to nine days, as the counting of the votes cast will not occur until the final day set aside for voting, as I understand it.
While there is no express by-law or rule stating the voting process should be completed in one day, it has been the practice and custom from the very inception of the party that the voting would be so completed and votes immediately counted in the presence of appointed representatives.
Further, when one considers only one day is set aside for voting by hundreds of thousands of citizens in the general election, as is the norm elsewhere, this new process becomes even more baffling. Indeed, I expect there is sound reason for adopting a one-day voting process, which the Elections and Boundaries Commission can shed light on, as to its rationale.
One therefore cannot help but question the reasoning for this significant change adding, as it does, a layer of unnecessary complexity to the process and, more particularly, opportunity for ill-intentioned persons to tamper with the boxes during what amounts to a nine-day hiatus.
This leads to my second question: what arrangements are in place to secure the storage of the boxes during the one-week interval to December 4, so as to ensure there is no opportunity for tampering of the boxes—an exercise which again adds an extra layer of unnecessary complexity, and leaves opportunity for the integrity of the electoral process to be compromised.
Another query of immense importance is the requirement regarding new registrants who wish to cast their votes in the upcoming internal election. I was told it was three months, but I sought confirmation from one of the senior officers at Balisier House responsible for the voting process. It appears there is no time frame involved.
Instead, I was advised new applications are sent to Balisier House where the decision is made as to who qualifies as a registrant for the purpose of being added to the final list of voters; that the process takes some time and is not completed until the final list is published by Balisier House.
I was not advised as to the guidelines, if any, that are applied, but in their absence, the process seems intrinsically flawed and lacking in the basic tenets of transparency and objectivity.
As a member of this esteemed party, this final settling of the list, particularly regarding new registrants, unnecessarily facilitates a form of cherry-picking which can only lead to speculation as to the very integrity of this important aspect of the process.
Finally, the most worrisome aspect of this entire process is the lack of communication and/or timely communication as to the electoral requirements, including availability and locations of the requisite forms, and the publication of clear and settled guidelines for new registrants participating in this current internal election.
I, therefore, respectfully call upon the party executive to revert to its time-honoured electoral process of one day of voting, and that the relevant voting information be communicated and published in a timely and easily accessible manner.
I look forward to your published response to these queries, which can only be beneficial to the PNM party’s well-earned reputation of adherence to structure and observance of its rules as contained in its constitution and by-laws.
I thank you.
Karen Nunez-Tesheira
