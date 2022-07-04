In every jurisdiction there is a justice system and citizens must be aware that disputes can be settled in as little as minutes as well as they can be prolonged for decades.
Some fears and concerns that arise. It is frightening to think justice is based on interpretation, misinterpretation and re-interpretation of laws subjecting it to split-decisions by the panels responsible for implementing it.
I shiver to think that those who dispense justice do so by virtue of having academic qualification and a measure of experience.
I am disheartened to know that in trying to serve justice the accused can be falsely condemned and the guilty can be set free.
It is unthinkable but true that judges are people who have also faltered in life and now called upon to cast many stones.
I quake to think the justice system is unable to determine if a witness is lying. I feel a deep emotional pain that false witnesses play a big part in the justice system.
There is a cold reality that magistrates and judges can be enticed by corruption.
There is no guarantee that witnesses will not lie under oath and if they do will be detected.
An understaffed Director of Public Prosecution’s office can result in the slowing of the wheels of justice and the accused receiving incarceration in advance of judgment.
The guile and wit of a lawyer can be a dis-service to the justice system.
Legality, fairness and lawfulness of the process can be raised as a cause for concern.
When there is doubt amongst judges, prosecutors and defence, the actors in the system, are asked to trust the process.
Using the best attorneys in the system almost assures success or failure in presenting cases. It hurts to know judges can direct jurors to arrive at certain conclusions.
There is no disputing that justice by man is non-existent for no one knows the heart of man.
When the punishment and the crime don’t match justice becomes vengeance by a third party.
The lack of knowledge and experience on the part of magistrates and judges can result in the victim being denied justice.
When the process slows to a crawl “justice” is denied for evidence gets lost; witnesses die; facts get distorted with age and formality becomes the final judge.
I wonder if judges can mind their own business and not allow their personal lives to interfere in judgment?
Man-made justice takes into account race, colour, status and religious affiliation. The only justice available to man is divine intervention.
Should the same crime always carry the same amount of punishment? Are guilt and innocence the only factors in dispensing justice? If justice restores balance should it leave any “stain”?
Should the punishment be the same for a crime committed by an adult and a juvenile?
Is there any wrong-doing that can justify the criminal spending a lifetime in jail?
What compensation should there be when the justice system makes a mistake?
Who or what is the final adjudicator to determine if the justice system is right or wrong? Can a deceased receive justice? Justice does not impose itself but waits on a request.
Justice does not only apply to the law courts but also in ruling a nation. The hallmark of the latter is speedy justice and the inhabitants must continually dwell in peace.
With so many avenues for miscarriage we can only pray that those vested with the authority must maintain right judgment by not taking it personal.
We have therefore, to entrust justice to men who serve from goodwill and not from fear or self-interest.
The rule of thumb for the chosen ones is to be found in Matthew 1: 1 and 2 “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.”