The Sunday Express editorial of 13 December, 2020 “Review education Concordat”, like many other well-meaning commentaries, has mixed up very different, and separate issues in the matter of education.
Basing a programme of “reform” on such faulty analysis can lead to disastrous “solutions” that do not solve the root problem at all. Instead, these “remedies” give us all of the costs, but none of the benefits.
The editorial echoes the popular criticism that the SEA is “counter-productive to educational objectives and damaging to the psychological and mental health of children”.
However, the competitive examination system—whether one agrees with it or not— is not the fault of the Concordat.
I propose that we allow persons to voluntarily opt out of the competition, rather than stop it altogether. Let me explain.
The competitive examination system is based on the old Island Scholarship awards, which precedes the 1960 Concordat by many decades. These scholarships allowed the winners to attend top schools in the UK, most especially Oxford University.
There was a time when only one to four boys per year in the colony were awarded Island Scholarships. Famous Island Scholars included Eric Williams, VS Naipaul, Rudranath Capildeo, William Demas, CV Gocking, Lloyd Braithwaite, Winston Mahabir, and others.
The contest was severe and intense. It produced winners and “losers”. It psychologically scarred many (both “winners” and “losers”).
However, it also allowed children to achieve on the national and international stage, no matter what their background, because of the competitive, merit-based examination system.
This has nothing to do with the Concordat. The Concordat is about how the Government deals with the religious schools that formed the backbone of our education system for more than a century, and remain the centres of excellence in our current system.
Removing the SEA and in turn making geography the sole determinant of school placement would miss the root of the problem, which is limited number of scholarships available for university study abroad, and the limited ability of parents to afford such opportunities.
It would create inequalities based on geography and wealth. It would eliminate social mobility by educational merit. Children from poor or isolated areas would simply never have the opportunity to be placed in a school of their choice in other parts of the country. Merit would cease, to matter.
This is a right we have had here, in large part because of the Concordat which has allowed the religious schools to maintain educational excellence, in the midst of decay and mismanagement elsewhere.
In countries without competitive examinations, where one lives determines the school one goes to. So poor children are condemned to schools in poor neighbourhoods, and wealthy children, no matter what their grades, get the privilege of going to wealthy schools.
By introducing such a system here, the quality of education would solely be based on wealth and geographic inequality would increase. This must be resisted.
As long as a limited number of scholarships are awarded, there is going to have to be a mechanism to award those scholarships. It is best that this system is based on merit.
Perhaps, pupils who do not want to go to university abroad may be able to opt out of the SEA and simply be placed in a school close to home. We can also expand education to more seriously incorporate trades or the arts.
For those that do want to compete for scholarships to study abroad, the competitive, merit-based SEA can remain.
We can also recognise the test as the placement test that it actually is, rather than as an assessment or summary of one’s entire educational experience (which it is not).
The increased pressure that children will be experiencing will not come from the Concordat, but from the reduction of scholarships from 400 to 100. This is going to make the pressure much worse on our children who want to go to universities abroad, but cannot afford to pay foreign university fees.
This has nothing to do with the Concordat, but with the People’s National Movement’s attack on merit. The Concordat is about the administration of the education system, and the role religious bodies should have.
Removing the SEA will not provide a solution to the problem of exam pressure or the quality of education.
We need to work together to transform the quality of the education system for all, without sacrificing our centres of excellence; this is not a zero-sum game. We must all win, and not at each other’s expense. There is room for all.