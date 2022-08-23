The Agri Investment Forum and Expo started on Friday and finished on Sunday in Port of Spain. It is the second one—the first being held a few months ago in Guyana.
Several Caricom heads participated here, as they did in Guyana, so this is really a Caricom project. The principal objective of these events is regional food security, with the first target being to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.
While the overall objective is important and cannot be faulted, there are several things that need to be corrected if we are to even get close to achieving food security and not have this plan go the way of all flesh, as have so many others.
We need to remember that in the 1970s there was the initiative of the Caribbean Food and Agriculture Company funded by T&T’s petrodollars and with its office around the Savannah. Nothing was achieved. Less than two decades ago then-president of Guyana Bharrat Jagdeo called for a regional food plan. That, too, ended up being just ole talk.
It’s not about great speeches or even a wonderful expo—as the Port of Spain expo was. It’s about where the rubber meets the road. Take, for example, Gervase Warner—the head of the Caribbean Private Sector Group and CEO of Massy—the big regional conglomerate. Mr Warner spoke about colonialism and preached about the steps that have to be taken to achieve food security.
Today, the MSJ calls him out! Massy Stores does not practise what Mr Warner preaches. Take locally-made wines and liquors. We know as a fact that Massy has either refused to carry local products in its stores or, if it does, it discriminates against local products by displaying them in less favourable locations of its shelves. The MSJ has received first-hand accounts of local producers of their experiences. Even one international award-winning product has suffered at Massy’s hands, even when the imported brands find pride of place costing not only the loss of business for locals, but the wasting of our precious foreign exchange.
Today, the MSJ calls on Massy and the Supermarket Association to put their money where their mouth is and ONLY sell locally made beverages, unless there is no local equivalent. No imported wines and similar spirits. And here we are referring to goods that are imported from OUTSIDE of Caricom and other non-Caricom Caribbean countries.
If customers want these, let them go to a specialty shop to buy them. And to back this up, we are calling on the Government to only use local products at all Government functions.
For example, on Independence Day when toasts are made, only local wines should be used. This approach to supporting local products should be extended to other foods that we can produce locally.
Let us have a “buy local” campaign and have the supermarkets give pride of place on their shelves to the good-quality products made by the very many small and micro-businesspeople, some of whom had their items on display at the expo. These producers should not be relegated to the occasional expo and pop up markets—as important as these are. We have to facilitate their inclusion in the main retail spaces of supermarkets. Let the imported goods struggle for space! This will be a catalyst to our local entrepreneurs to grow.
To support this approach, the Government, in the upcoming budget, must increase the taxes on imported alcohol and other luxury foods, to start off with. Let the price mechanism be another factor in getting us to buy local!
The MSJ also calls on the Government to utilise some of the energy windfall in supporting the practical research being done at The UWI, UTT and other institutions such as Cariri and Cardi so that we can turn this research into products and services that will enable us to get to our target of food security.
A lot of good and interesting work is being done, but the full fruits of these efforts are not being realised, as they are under-funded. The private sector must also invest significant amounts in R&D and they can earn tax credits if they do so.
These are just some gaps that need to be corrected if we are to achieve food security. There are very many others—all of which the MSJ has addressed in our 2020 Roadmap for Recovery and Transformation.
The MSJ will not hesitate to call out those who control economic power and make policy and political decisions on this vital issue of food security.
David Abdulah
political leader
Movement for Social Justice