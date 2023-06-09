It is beyond doubt that no leader, manager or supervisor can do all the work in any organisation by themselves; he or she will need the support and efforts of those working under their leadership. The TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) is no different.
Neither the Commissioner, her deputies or other executive officers, nor those heads of departments and divisions can achieve any significant results and progress in the fight against crime without the support, efforts and, I would add, the enthusiasm of the junior officers under their charge.
However, fortunately or unfortunately, these junior officers are little motivated by rhetoric or other motivation speeches from persons who they don’t hold in high esteem or consider to be suitable and well equipped to lead them.
Everyone will be familiar with the cliche, “You can fool some of the people all the time, and all the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” This will also apply to the TTPS, for although some senior officers may be able to impress the public with reassuring statements to suggest that they are in control of the situation with strategic planning and co-ordinated exercises, they would not so easily convince the juniors under their command because true leadership will be recognised most by those who are being led. In the TTPS, the junior officers are likely to best be inspired by those who have “walked the walk” rather than those who “talk the talk” or “talk of the walk”.
It is my humble view, based on my observation over the years in the TTPS, that officers are encouraged to give their best efforts when the head of their department is someone who they know has performed the type of duties that they, the juniors, are being called to perform.
Although the officers will be “duty-bound” to report for duty or to be present when detailed for an exercise, if they do not have confidence in their leaders, they would simply go through the motions with no real effort to be effective. In fact, they may even turn a blind eye to offences or misconduct committed within their view. I have seen this time and time again; this is not something I have read but actually witnessed, for I have been amongst this “working class” of officers for most of my 32 years’ service.
I agree that the TTPS is a disciplined service, however, it is only human nature that individuals perform best if they have confidence in their leader. This confidence grows when those being led can get guidance and advice from the leader, in relation to the different types of duties or tasks that have to be performed. If the leader regularly has to refer his or her charges to someone else for advice, the juniors will slowly but surely lose confidence in that leader and will be less inspired to perform effectively and conscientiously.
The other side is that if the juniors see that the leader was elevated to a leadership position without having to perform the type of onerous duties now being demanded of them, they may think it unfair and unjust to have to perform such tasks, especially demanded by those who have not done it any time previously. More so, the juniors may conclude that performing these tasks would avail them of no real benefit, for there are those who did not perform and others who aren’t performing such tasks yet continue to be elevated in the service.
My analysis could be misdirected or my thoughts otherwise influenced by my personal biases, however, if it is noticed that in some divisions the officers at different ranks are getting results by taking the initiative to conduct exercises at the district level and are detecting offences while performing general police duties, it could likely be that they have an inspirational leader providing the necessary support and motivation.
On the other hand, if a division only appears to get results during divisional exercises spearheaded by the head of the division, then it may be that the juniors lack confidence in those who lead them, and the burden to combat criminal behaviour rests mainly on the divisional task forces and CID (Criminal Investigations Department) if the inspector in charge of them can provide what the divisional head may be desperately lacking.
Clement Marshall
retired police officer
St Joseph