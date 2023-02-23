Confidence in the commissioner

The president, Gia Gaspard Taylor, directors and members of the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) join the nation in extending heartiest congratulations to our newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, on her historic elevation as the first woman to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
NRWPTT has had a long history of collaboration with the TTPS over the years. We recently partnered with the Community Oriented Policing Section (COPS) and the Victim and Witness Support Unit to facilitate training in combating gender-based violence for police youth clubs throughout the country. We look forward to continuing this level of collaboration between NRWPTT and the TTPS.
We wish to pledge our support and express our confidence in Commissioner Harewood-Christopher and the TTPS as they fulfil their mandate to maintain law and order, preserve peace, protect life and property, and prevent and detect crime in our beloved republic.
Rose Rajbansee
Centre for Training and Rural Development
Trincity