Confidence in the commissioner

Almost anywhere we turn, our country is downright dirty with litter and garbage of all types. I could use stronger language to describe the sights, smells and effects of this, but I don’t want to distract from my point.

We just had a Carnival celebration where the Government spent at least $147 million to facilitate.

Why doesn’t the Government spend a fraction of that, or even that amount, to facilitate a national clean-up where we all come together to play a part in cleaning up every part of T&T?