Confidence in the commissioner

The president, Gia Gaspard Taylor, directors and members of the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) join the nation in extending heartiest congratulations to our newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, on her historic elevation as the first woman to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

NRWPTT has had a long history of collaboration with the TTPS over the years. We recently partnered with the Community Oriented Policing Section (COPS) and the Victim and Witness Support Unit to facilitate training in combating gender-based violence for police youth clubs throughout the country. We look forward to continuing this level of collaboration between NRWPTT and the TTPS.

We wish to pledge our support and express our confidence in Commissioner Harewood-Christopher and the TTPS as they fulfil their mandate to maintain law and order, preserve peace, protect life and property, and prevent and detect crime in our beloved republic.

Rose Rajbansee

Centre for Training and Rural Development

Trincity

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The PM’s Covid shocker

The PM’s Covid shocker

The state of the health of a country’s leader is a matter of public interest, given the possible implications and ramifications. As such, even as we wish Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley an easy passage and full recovery from his current bout of Covid-19, we feel obliged to raise the ­matter of his health.

Suriname: trouble on oiled waters

Suriname: trouble on oiled waters

Carnival Friday “mash up de place”? This is not ­Carnival season in Suriname, but a week ago today, there was riot.

A small but determined band broke from a mainly peaceful protest in the capital Paramaribo. They stormed the parliament building, wrecking the entrance and breaking windows.

WI know what they must do

Big up yourselves, fellas. Points on the board. Big up your whole selves, ladies. Points on the board! Big up to the CWI administration for their selections in the Zimbabwe tour, for it has yielded a series victory. A 2-0 series would’ve been the icing on the cake.

Standing by Ukraine, as long as it takes

One year ago today, Russia initiated a full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine was attacked because it wanted to decide about its future by itself, not by diktat from Moscow, which considers Ukraine and many countries in its neighbourhood in the context of its “sphere of interest”.

According to the UN Charter, as a victim of aggression, Ukraine has the inherent right to defend itself.

Put more energy, $$ toward a clean-up drive

Almost anywhere we turn, our country is downright dirty with litter and garbage of all types. I could use stronger language to describe the sights, smells and effects of this, but I don’t want to distract from my point.

We just had a Carnival celebration where the Government spent at least $147 million to facilitate.

Why doesn’t the Government spend a fraction of that, or even that amount, to facilitate a national clean-up where we all come together to play a part in cleaning up every part of T&T?

Confidence in the commissioner

The president, Gia Gaspard Taylor, directors and members of the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) join the nation in extending heartiest congratulations to our newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Erla Harewood-Christopher, on her historic elevation as the first woman to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.