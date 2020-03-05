Confronting the coronavirus threat

Trinis aren’t thinking.
Even though every death is one too many and will affect many people, at a mortality rate of under four per cent overall (and dropping in China), the novel coronavirus, now named COVID-19, is no more biologically dangerous than influenza; severe dengue can be worse.
Rather, it’s an epidemiological disaster, mostly due to cultural norms (such as the European greeting of kissing on the cheeks) and bad or non-existent hygienic practices.
It’s no longer a matter of if COVID-19 will be here; it’s a matter of when (likely through illegal penetration of our porous borders), and how we can stop the spread when it does come.
Instead of thinking about what other countries did wrong, we’re actually following them to a T, and as a medical microbiology major with an interest in mental health, I thought it prudent to make brief mention of them.
Face masks (specifically without respirators) cannot and will not protect sufficiently against viral infections. Virions (viruses outside of the body) can pass right through masks. Worse, they lend a false sense of security, which will cause people to unconsciously touch multiple surroundings, and then they’ll touch their faces or readjust their masks multiple times. That lends itself to (other) infections in the eyes, and eventually through the nostrils and mouth.
To be clear, masks are for those who have existing health risks and who are suspected of having the virus, in order to mitigate spreading the virus.
This mass panic buying of masks by healthy individuals just drives up costs and creates a shortage for those who really need them. What’s an infected person to do when they can’t find or afford a mask?
Infect those who also don’t have masks, I reckon.
Hand sanitisers are to be used on average once an hour when soap and water aren’t available, and lose potency when hands are already dirty. Most trinis use them willy nilly and, in the process, kill the good bacteria and microflora on their hands and push the bad bacteria to develop antibiotic resistance and proliferate.
It’s exchanging one problem for an even worse one. And once again, the mass panic buying takes that away from the people who really need the product.
There is no conspiracy theory. The Ministry of Health is not hiding the presence of COVID-19. (And really, which public healthcare workers are going to stay silent on confirmed cases?)
All of this fake news aims to start pandemonium and hysteria, which has the potential to lead to psychosomatic symptoms and panic buying and further burden our already overburdened healthcare system and mess with our financial stability.
Nothing I wrote here hasn’t already been observed in larger countries. Instead of learning and adjusting, we’re just repeating their mistakes. We’re not thinking.
Back in 2003, Trinidad and Tobago faced another coronavirus by the acronym SARS, and we came out fine. We faced quite a few viruses after that, and survived. This one won’t kill us either...unless we not think and keep helping it to do just that.
Shabba De Leon
Arima