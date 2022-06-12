Confusing case of WI cricket

Since the end of the long-gone glory days, Caribbean cricket has not been for the faint-hearted. The regional squad has become perennial table proppers in the rankings of all three formats of the gentleman’s game, as WI have long perfected the art of impossibly snatching defeat out of the jaws of sure victory or simply never having a chance to win at cricket altogether.
The situation with “ah WI boys” is no longer humiliating; it is also downright confusing, as those in charge of our cricket think so far out of the box that it seems their visionary cricketing acumen has soared to such dizzying heights that there is now no box at all in their esteemed reasoning.
After all, what good is a box in their cricketing frame of reference when they number among their ranks no less a person than a Rhodes scholar par excellence?
How else can one explain taking the lockdown wicket-taking assassin with the ball in his hands, fast bowler Keemo Paul, who is also quite handy with the bat, all the way to Pakistan because the Netherlands batters in the previous tour were doing far too well against the West Indies One Day International cricket team’s bowling that often lacked penetration, then bench him?
Then, of course, WI cricket bosses were shocked WI could not contain Pakistan’s batters or take wickets often enough at the death in the first ODI of the current tour vs Pakistan to avoid yet another defeat, which should have been a comfortable victory if Paul had been able to perform to his expected pedigree in this match.
If this was not bad enough, the box of expected reasoning was far too confining to convince Phil Simmons and company to put WI new cricketing “master blaster” Rovman Powell to bat above the unproven Brandon King in the line-up.
So now we move on to the second match of WI cricket team’s tour to Pakistan, and it is going to be left to be seen whether the box of the common-sense approach to cricket remains far too restrictive to WI cricket bosses to merit the inclusion of Paul in the team, and the exit of the expensive Hayden Walsh Jr and the promotion of the explosive Powell up the batting order.
However, a simple mortal like myself may yet be mystified by the mercurial cricketing wisdom of the WI cricket team’s intelligentsia.
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town