Confusing case of WI cricket

Since the end of the long-gone glory days, Caribbean cricket has not been for the faint-hearted. The regional squad has become perennial table proppers in the rankings of all three formats of the gentleman’s game, as WI have long perfected the art of impossibly snatching defeat out of the jaws of sure victory or simply never having a chance to win at cricket altogether.

The situation with “ah WI boys” is no longer humiliating; it is also downright confusing, as those in charge of our cricket think so far out of the box that it seems their visionary cricketing acumen has soared to such dizzying heights that there is now no box at all in their esteemed reasoning.

After all, what good is a box in their cricketing frame of reference when they number among their ranks no less a person than a Rhodes scholar par excellence?

How else can one explain taking the lockdown wicket-taking assassin with the ball in his hands, fast bowler Keemo Paul, who is also quite handy with the bat, all the way to Pakistan because the Netherlands batters in the previous tour were doing far too well against the West Indies One Day International cricket team’s bowling that often lacked penetration, then bench him?

Then, of course, WI cricket bosses were shocked WI could not contain Pakistan’s batters or take wickets often enough at the death in the first ODI of the current tour vs Pakistan to avoid yet another defeat, which should have been a comfortable victory if Paul had been able to perform to his expected pedigree in this match.

If this was not bad enough, the box of expected reasoning was far too confining to convince Phil Simmons and company to put WI new cricketing “master blaster” Rovman Powell to bat above the unproven Brandon King in the line-up.

So now we move on to the second match of WI cricket team’s tour to Pakistan, and it is going to be left to be seen whether the box of the common-sense approach to cricket remains far too restrictive to WI cricket bosses to merit the inclusion of Paul in the team, and the exit of the expensive Hayden Walsh Jr and the promotion of the explosive Powell up the batting order.

However, a simple mortal like myself may yet be mystified by the mercurial cricketing wisdom of the WI cricket team’s intelligentsia.

Fitzroy Othello

Princes Town

Guyana’s grand plan

Guyana’s grand plan

As expected, boycotts over the Biden administration’s invitation list dominated the the Ninth Summit of the Organisation of the Americas (OAS) in Los Angeles. However, several Caricom leaders who attended very successfully and effectively used the summit as a platform from which to challenge the unilateral decision of the US to exclude the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Beematie from Blanchisseuse

Beematie from Blanchisseuse

So, the last Matrix movie in the Matrix franchise was tata. I think the Wachowski team decided to go deeper and even they got confused in the midst of their swirling depths.

However, one cannot discount the greatness of the first Matrix movie. What I especially liked was the concept of recognising your power in a situation where you think you are powerless. In fact, it is your perception that makes you powerless and in reality, you hold all the power. It is just a mindset and perception change, and it is just for you to recognise that power and use it.

Sour grapes in UNC internal elections?

“Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfils the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things”, stated the late great Sir Winston Churchill. With the United National Congress (UNC) internal elections carded for June 26, critics are salivating primarily for political leadership of the party.

Confusing case of WI cricket

Parents must pay for children’s actions

ARE the authorities waiting for a child to murder another in school before a law is passed about school violence? Just imagine a schoolgirl carried a knife in school and slashed another girl in her face, it could have been her neck. Pass a law that parents should stand the consequences for their children’s behaviour. Charge the parents a hefty fine and have some sort of punishment for the behaviour of their children.

George Lamming: An outstanding Caribbean intellectual

George Lamming: An outstanding Caribbean intellectual

On behalf of myself and the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), I wish to pay tribute to George Lamming who passed away on June 4, just four days before his 95th birthday. George Lamming is, of course, well known as one of the Caribbean’s most important writers. Most of the tributes written since his death have identified the vital contributions that his novels have made to us as Caribbean people and indeed to all who have been colonised.