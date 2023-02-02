Congrats, CIC, but watch the noise

Congratulations to the CIC Carnival 2023 fete organisers who, from all accounts, hosted a “glitz and glamour” event at the CIC grounds last Saturday. It appeared that “no stone was left unturned”. The cast of performers, with their exhilarating performances, certainly made it a spectacular event.
However, one concern was apparently overlooked by the honourable committee members: the sound system may have been turned inadvertently away from Federation Park, inner St Clair and possibly other areas behind the venue.
Thus, the excruciatingly loud sound system appeared to have been turned south of the event, as in to Tragarete Road and environs, echoing throughout our neighbourhood until 1 a.m. thereabouts, deafening some of us for hours.
A bit of respect and civility may have escaped your attention when planning your event with regard to humans and pets in the affected area. Apparently, a feasibility study on the ill-effects of excessive noise again may have escaped your committee as such information can easily be had from the EMA’s library.
Please note the parking at King George V/Mandela Park was extended, and normal footballers were asked to remove themselves from their games. Maybe the “Absolutely no Parking as it is a recreational facility” signals eluded your committee’s attention.
Excessive noise takes a toll on one’s well-being, two and four-legged. Continued success to your alma mater.
C Leekong
St Clair