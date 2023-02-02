Congrats, CIC, but watch the noise

Congratulations to the CIC Carnival 2023 fete organi­sers who, from all accounts, hos­ted a “glitz and glamour” event at the CIC grounds last Satur­day. It appeared that “no stone was left unturned”. The cast of performers, with their exhilara­ting performances, certainly made it a spectacular event.

However, one concern was apparently overlooked by the honourable committee members: the sound system may have been turned inadvertently away from Federation Park, inner St Clair and possibly other areas behind the venue.

Thus, the excruciatingly loud sound system appeared to have been turned south of the event, as in to Tragarete Road and environs, echoing throughout our neighbourhood until 1 a.m. thereabouts, deafening some of us for hours.

A bit of respect and civility may have escaped your attention when planning your event with regard to humans and pets in the affected area. Apparently, a feasibility study on the ill-effects of excessive noise again may have escaped your committee as such information can easily be had from the EMA’s library.

Please note the parking at King George V/Mandela Park was extended, and normal footballers were asked to remove themselves from their games. Maybe the “Absolutely no Parking as it is a recreational facility” signals eluded your committee’s attention.

Excessive noise takes a toll on one’s well-being, two and four-legged. Continued success to your alma mater.

C Leekong

St Clair

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Getting serious about food safety

Getting serious about food safety

Consumers trying to live healthily on fruits and vegetables would be alarmed by the report that a crop of cabbage freshly sprayed with a toxic insecticide had been stolen and was on its way to them. This news would also have sown fear among farmers producing healthy non-toxic cabbage that worried consumers may decide to hit the brake on cabbage purchases and ride out the two weeks needed for the insecticide to wear off. Meanwhile, there’s always the risk that some consumers may unwittingly purchase the insecticide-laced cabbage and end up ill or worse.

Haiti’s pre-Carnival massacre

Haiti’s pre-Carnival massacre

Last week Thursday, rioters stormed the residence of Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry. Others set up burning barricades. Businesses went full lockdown. A mob surged the airport, where Henry was returning from a foreign trip. He was rescued by a security squad.

A four-month stint for Erla

Well, once again, the powers that be have baffled us, the mere citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. What is one left to feel when:

1. We’ve been left without a top cop for the last three years

2. The only person that seems eligible to the Police Service Commission is someone who will be retiring in the next four months?

Who will save our country?

In our beautiful islands of Trinidad and Tobago, decent people are living in fear daily. Wayward and underprivileged youths, due to neglect and bad parenting, not even knowing how to read and write, if and when they did go to school, are murdering our citizens.

Clean up entrance to the capital

I am writing to express my concern about the current state of the entrance to our city. As we are fast approaching the Carnival celebrations, it is important that we take the necessary steps to ensure that our city presents itself in the best possible light.

Congrats, CIC, but watch the noise

Congratulations to the CIC Carnival 2023 fete organi­sers who, from all accounts, hos­ted a “glitz and glamour” event at the CIC grounds last Satur­day. It appeared that “no stone was left unturned”. The cast of performers, with their exhilara­ting performances, certainly made it a spectacular event.

However, one concern was apparently overlooked by the honourable committee members: the sound system may have been turned inadvertently away from Federation Park, inner St Clair and possibly other areas behind the venue.