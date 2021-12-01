Clarke Road United takes this opportunity to congratulate Odean Smith on his selection to the West Indies Senior Cricket Team.
The club applauds the diligence and discipline of Mr Smith, who has taken his natural ability and transformed himself into a top-class cricketer.
Along the way, Odean Smith’s talent was recognised by Clarke Road United, and we are proud to have assisted him in moving his career forward. Odean spent two seasons as part of the Clarke Road United family.
This young man joins an impressive list of local and regional cricketers whose talents were recognised by our club, and who were given the opportunity and support in their journey to become international cricketers.
Among the local cricketers who were nurtured by Clarke Road United and who represented the club before becoming West Indies players are Suruj Ragoonath, Daren Ganga, Adrian Barath, Nicholas Pooran and Anderson Phillip.
The overseas contingent is even more lengthy and widespread, as it includes:
• Kyle Hope and Kyle Mayers — Barbados;
• Krishma Santokie, Danza Hyatt, Odean Smith — Jamaica;
• Kenroy Peters & Obed McCoy — St Vincent;
• Rakheem Cornwall — Antigua.
Our club wishes the West Indies team much success on its upcoming tour to Pakistan.
Baldath Mahabir