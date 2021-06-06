Suruj Rambachan

 Suruj Rambachan 

I wish to sincerely congratulate the Government of Trinidad and Tobago on the announced acquisition of 800,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

With 100,000 people at least receiving one shot and the promise of vaccines by the United States, it now appears that the country can reach some level of herd immunity. The road to this position was littered with accusations being thrown back and forth, most of which was unnecessary.

What has always been important, and what should now continue to be of utmost importance, is to ensure that the timelines indicated with respect to the arrival of the vaccines are achieved.

The country cannot continue to awake to the sadness that encompasses so many families who have lost loved ones as well as continue to live in a state of fear and economic and financial deprivation. Hunger among adults and children is a reality that we need to be acutely aware of. Joblessness is real and it is creating social chaos.

There is no doubt that people will only believe that this quantum of vaccines is really available until it arrives at Piarco.

This is the nature of our culture. It is my fervent hope that the high expectations now created by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement are experienced by the population.

Timeliness is now of the essence. Perhaps we could have been at this point long before now. That is, had we been more aggressive in our approach to securing vaccines. Perhaps the so-called developed world, by their desire to secure their own populations, prevented the developing and underdeveloped countries from securing adequate supplies much earlier. This inequity has been the argument put forward by Dr Rowley.

All of this for me is now conjecture and speculation. It is now history and one hopes that the lessons leared will inform future crises. Nevertheless, my congratulations. We await with anxiety the arrival of the vaccines.

Surujrattan Rambachan

Former member of Parliament

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A change in the (economic) weather?

A change in the (economic) weather?

IT’S not Bretton Woods, but it’s a start. The decision by the finance ministers of the G7 countries to create a global minimum tax rate on corporate profits is a step in the right direction, if only a baby step. The tide was due to turn about now, according to one theory, and maybe it’s finally happening.

Rebuilding our football

Rebuilding our football

ALL too predictably, Trinidad and Tobago’s World Cup campaign has come to a sad and ragged end. Being eliminated in the very first round of the competition was a first for the Soca Warriors. That their exit came against the lowly Bahamas team was salt in the wound for a team which, in 2006, had won global admiration as the smallest country ever to make it into the World Cup finals.

The problem with hampers

The problem with hampers

AS we are locked in and under strict curfew for at least the next month, there are thousands of families in our own country living in poverty and going hungry in this pandemic period.

How are we helping struggling families in Trinidad and Tobago during this time, one may ask?

A painful history: Canada’s residential schools

A painful history: Canada’s residential schools

The awful history of Canada’s “residential schools” resurfaced last week when the remains of 215 Indigenous children were discovered at a former school. The bodies were found in the grounds of Kamloops Residential School, 200 miles north-east of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Let’s unite against Covid-19

Let’s unite against Covid-19

AT present, the daily number of positive cases and deaths in this country has become an alarming and frightening situation amongst the responsible people of Trinidad and Tobago.