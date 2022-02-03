Congrats to our victorious cricketers

Aaaaannd breathe out!
Congratulations to the WI T20 men’s team on an outstanding series victory in emphatic fashion against England.
Commiserations to the English lads, not for the first time, right— wink, wink…
Criticise them when they get it wrong but praise them when they get it right.
There is a way to lose; just like the 2nd T20I where we lost by one run, but WI weren’t disappointed because we put the visitors to the sword, and we walked back to the dressing room with our heads held high.
Results like that can go either way. However, we put an excellent shift in.
If WI go down, WI go down fighting and for us Windies fans, that’s all that we can ask for.
Respect to Pollard and CWI as they have been on the receiving end of heavy criticism for recent performances and selections.
Hopefully, this victory shuts up the haters and humbles a few commentators.
Sacking Harper and a brazen stance on fitness (Hetmyer) have proven, so far, to bear improved performances on the field.
As predicted, it was always the beginning of a rebuilding phase, where young and hungry talent was being groomed to take over the mantle under the guise of a veteran giant.
As a die-hard WI fan, I strongly condemn the outrageous reports of dressing-room unrest with regards to dropping Smith for Powell.
There is no room for that kind of “kuchoor” and bad-mind from past sour-grapes and mischief-makers; they should be smacked for six!
Let’s not forget that players such as Evin Lewis and Obed McCoy who are currently nursing injuries are eagerly awaited to be back in maroon colours.
It’s a good selection headache to have, competition for places, boosts the overall performance of the team.
All in all, WI are on the right track to challenging for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Let this group gel and develop a unique team identity that can rub off in the ODI format to challenge for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
Rally round the WI for the tour of India commencing February 6-20. WI play hard, WI party harder!
Kendell Karan