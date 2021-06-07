Congrats to PM for hopeful timelines

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, we collectively would like to thank you for issuing very hopeful timelines re our health pandemic, so we now know how many vaccines are coming from whom and when they will be administered, and expected completion dates.
In terms of second segment: HOPE—Economic Timelines?
• Given that the construction sector is one of the largest employers of people, can you give us the expected opening dates for the construction projects—based on your immunisation programme—by geographic area?
• Also can AG Faris Al-Rawi embellish on his Carnival 2022 proposal with potential dates? And immunisation protocols for the huge inflow of Carnivalers? Note, the bandleaders need this lead time to import their costumes for this revelry; Carnival events have to be pre planned/booked—a lot of scheduling has to be done!
Roger Gordon
Cascade