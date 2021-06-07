Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, we collectively would like to thank you for issuing very hopeful timelines re our health pandemic, so we now know how many vaccines are coming from whom and when they will be administered, and expected completion dates.

In terms of second segment: HOPE—Economic Timelines?

• Given that the construction sector is one of the largest employers of people, can you give us the expected opening dates for the construction projects—based on your immunisation programme—by geographic area?

• Also can AG Faris Al-Rawi embellish on his Carnival 2022 proposal with potential dates? And immunisation protocols for the huge inflow of Carnivalers? Note, the bandleaders need this lead time to import their costumes for this revelry; Carnival events have to be pre planned/booked—a lot of scheduling has to be done!

Roger Gordon

Cascade

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Move on land grabbers now

Move on land grabbers now

The sordid episode of the grab for State lands at Basil Trace in Mayaro is a textbook case of State dysfunction.

Fr Time and the great athletes

Fr Time and the great athletes

The past week felt like a watershed for two currently-active athletes among the greatest of all time in their sport: Serena Williams, the most accomplished person, man or woman, ever to have picked up a tennis racquet,...

Time to wake up the sleeping Tobago Cocrico

Time to wake up the sleeping Tobago Cocrico

“Ryan Allard, this is Ancil Dennis. I am forming a Recovery Committee for Tobago and would like you to be the vice-chairman.”

This was how my phone call started on an otherwise typical Saturday evening in May 2020, a few months into the pandemic.

Congrats to PM for hopeful timelines

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, we collectively would like to thank you for issuing very hopeful timelines re our health pandemic, so we now know how many vaccines are coming from whom and when they will be administered, and expected completion dates.

Mourning a true, lifelong friend

Mourning a true, lifelong friend

I have many fond memories of growing up in La Romaine but every opportunity I got would be spent vacationing in Avocat at my grandparents’ home.

During these vacation times I developed a close relation with Beran, who lived just at the beginning of the street leading to my grandparents’ home.