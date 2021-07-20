Congrats to PM Rowley and Minister Deyalsingh

As one of the many privileged seniors who simply turned up and was efficiently given my Covid-19 jab at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Monday, I would like to sincerely congratulate the Ministry of Health on what I consider a great piece of public service.

With all the reports, rumours and fake news about the virus and its variations, it seems to me that our Government has been holding this runaway train well in control on the tracks of discipline, dedication and plain unadorned love for its citizens.

My experience was a very useful one, in that I was able to directly observe how patient, understanding and resilient these country’s health workers could be while working under extreme pressure in what must be overwhelming circumstances.

For those of us who like to make comparisons, it will help us to recall the many systems which collapsed all over the world under similar pressure, even though run by people reputed to be far more competent and qualified than we are.

If the nickname “Terrible Terry” was conferred because of the magnificent job which Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is doing as leader of his team, then let him carry on—and may he apply the same principles of Trinidad-style excellence to his other areas of endeavour. Let him play himself like Minshall’s “Saga Boy”, colourfully break-dancing down the New York parkway for US VP Kamala Harris to see and feel her Caribbean rhythm deep inside, with Haiti on the wing.

In this connection, praise is also due to our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, and his Cabinet, leaders in all fields, and the people on the whole as we rally round T&T in the resolve to tear off this old Covid mask so that we can start the real Carnival.

Rudolph Williams

St James

