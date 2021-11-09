Dear residents,

I would like to congratulate Woodbrook on its 110th anniversary of being officially made a residential district of Port of Spain.

One hundred and ten years ago, on November 1, 1911, Woodbrook, comprising 367.5 acres, was proclaimed a residential district by the Port of Spain Town Hall after being purchased by the town board from the Siegert family.

Woodbrook has a rich and diverse history. For example, it was inhabited by some of the largest sugar estate owners, Messrs Picot De Lapeyrouse, Henry Murray, William Eccles, and also former slaves who were freed.

The rich history of Woodbrook produced the first proper cinema in Trinidad and Tobago—the London Electric Theatre, which opened on February 2, 1911, at the corner of Baden Powell and French streets.

This later became Astor Cinema.

It will be remiss not to mention the Little Carib Theatre founded by the late Beryl McBurnie.

Woodbrook continues to embellish the history and landscape of Trinidad and Tobago, and as I congratulate the Woodbrook community, it is my intention to continue a collaborative approach which will see this community continue to prosper in peace and diversity.

Congratulations!

Keith Scotland

MP for

Port of Spain South

