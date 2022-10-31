Did you know that Mr Robert Alphonso Nelson, aka Lord Nelson, is a Korean War veteran? Therefore, I found this to be an honourable mention. Much is to be said about his stellar and captivating aura at the age of 91.
Congratulations to our very own cultural icon conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) at the 2022 graduation at The UWI. St Augustine. His influence in the socio-cultural sphere gives us a sense of pride as such virtuosity is unparalleled.
This is much deserving to the venerated son of the soil of a career spanning over six decades. Always decked with the signature “jumpsuit” there is no stopping the high energy “Disco Daddy”. Tenacity can be seen. Passion is never a mystery. Calypso is not merely a thing of the past but is still shared far and wide. This musical genre has the ability to unite and send one and all into an exhilarated climax. Culture and artistic expressions make this possible.
Last Monday, October 24, homage was paid at the Tobago Music Arts and Culture Festival. Despite the downpour of rain, this did not deter the TOMAC Festival. There is always much to be celebrated.