Connect the dots between car stealing, serious crime

The Commissioner of Police has recently indicated that he has yet another plan to tackle the ongoing spate of serious crimes taking place.

One must wonder what are the plans for dealing with the rampant stolen car industry.

The facts are very clear, every single serious crime and many of the lesser crimes included are committed with a stolen car.

The pattern of all these crimes is always the same, the perpetrators escape in a car which is found abandoned and upon checking it was a stolen car with fake plates. Clearly for these criminal elements, car stealing goes hand in hand as part of the job.

The majority of cars are no longer stolen for the spare parts industry.

It should also be noted that the cars stolen for use as getaway cars are usually mid to upper range not-old cars which would not garner much attention where the crimes are committed.

In other countries the inspection sticker is affixed to the licence plate and more importantly the licence plate is not tied to the vehicle but registered to a person.

Any fake plate results in a serious charge against the person and plates cannot be made/sold without proper authorisation.

Furthermore, if the inspection stickers can be made to be difficult to forge and visibly include the actual license number of the vehicle it is intended for it becomes much easier for officials to spot discrepancies as well as the average citizen seeing a car with mismatching sticker and plate can make a report.

Until there is some way to make it very difficult for a car to be seen with changed fake number plates this crime problem will continue unabated.

J Deering

Maraval

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over to you, CJ

Over to you, CJ

We wait to hear the response of Chief Justice Ivor Archie to the Prime Minister’s public expression of exasperation over the intractable problem of judicial delay.

In his exclusive interview with the Express, PM Dr Keith Rowley expanded on his concern initially voiced during last Wednesday’s “Conversation with the Prime Minister”.

Must get to the root cause of accident

IF we fire the PM, the Leader of the Opposition, and the management of Paria the lost lives would not return.

We need to acknowledge that an accident occurred.

We must establish the root causes.

It is imperative that there is never a repeat.

Covigne river gorge

Wake up in the morning early and drive to Chaguaramas.

Park the car and start walking as the night transitions to light. The major stars are still out but it is not pitch black and there is a background of dim light. Mosquitoes are swarming and you walk faster and jump around to escape them. Under the cathedral of bamboo trees, you walk as the howler monkeys are waking up and the older males are marking their territory.

Maharaj as legal adviser to CoE not the wisest decision

I for one have come to terms with the fact: given our intensely polarised society along political lines, partisan politics is inherently rooted in all aspects of our daily lives. Even in sensitive matters involving human tragedies.

The Prime Minister, in announcing the replacement of the five-member Paria (investigative) Committee with a three-member Commission of Enquiry, blamed the Opposition for his change of mind.

Rowley out of touch with state of Judiciary

On the issue raised by the Prime Minister (PM) on the slow delivery of justice.

The PM boasted that his Government has pumped millions of dollars into the Judiciary.

The PM should know that money doesn’t change the situation as since the pandemic was declared in 2020 and the courts were shut down physically and went virtually via court appearances and even for filings, it has also been virtually a nightmare.

Connect the dots between car stealing, serious crime

The Commissioner of Police has recently indicated that he has yet another plan to tackle the ongoing spate of serious crimes taking place.

One must wonder what are the plans for dealing with the rampant stolen car industry.