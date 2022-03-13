Connect the dots between car stealing, serious crime

The Commissioner of Police has recently indicated that he has yet another plan to tackle the ongoing spate of serious crimes taking place.
One must wonder what are the plans for dealing with the rampant stolen car industry.
The facts are very clear, every single serious crime and many of the lesser crimes included are committed with a stolen car.
The pattern of all these crimes is always the same, the perpetrators escape in a car which is found abandoned and upon checking it was a stolen car with fake plates. Clearly for these criminal elements, car stealing goes hand in hand as part of the job.
The majority of cars are no longer stolen for the spare parts industry.
It should also be noted that the cars stolen for use as getaway cars are usually mid to upper range not-old cars which would not garner much attention where the crimes are committed.
In other countries the inspection sticker is affixed to the licence plate and more importantly the licence plate is not tied to the vehicle but registered to a person.
Any fake plate results in a serious charge against the person and plates cannot be made/sold without proper authorisation.
Furthermore, if the inspection stickers can be made to be difficult to forge and visibly include the actual license number of the vehicle it is intended for it becomes much easier for officials to spot discrepancies as well as the average citizen seeing a car with mismatching sticker and plate can make a report.
Until there is some way to make it very difficult for a car to be seen with changed fake number plates this crime problem will continue unabated.
J Deering
Maraval