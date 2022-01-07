Conserve water, T&T

T&T, it is imperative we focus on conserving water in 2022.
Please consider the following:
Only three per cent of water on Earth is fresh water. Only 0.5 per cent is available for drinking.
Why should T&T conserve water?
It minimises the effects of drought and water shortages. It guards against rising costs and political conflict.
It helps to preserve T&T’s environment. It makes water available for recreational purposes.
It builds safe and beautiful communities.
Water conservation requires forethought and effort. Water conservation should be a way of life in T&T.
Our available water supply is finite. We do not have an endless supply. It is up to all of T&T to conserve water.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town