Let us not be seduced into simply imposing heavy penalties for persons possessing arms illegally until we give proper thought to why some law-abiding people see the need to arm themselves.
Every criminal is often armed with very sophisticated weapons. The numbers now stand in the thousands. The criminality problem is ever increasing, and could escalate exponentially in the next few years.
The Police Service has never been able to deal effectively with the situation, leading to one of the highest murder rates in the world—beginning with Operation Anaconda, and subsequent operations.
Unless the powers that be can very rapidly increase the detection, apprehension or elimination rate, we must give urgent consideration to allowing our citizenry the right to be armed and at least defend ourselves, or we run the risks of the terrible effects of organised crime, as in Mexico and Haiti.