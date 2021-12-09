Consider early treatment, not vaccine mandates

It is your duty as Prime Minister and Minister of Health to provide what’s best for your citizens. The jabs have been provided and are still available to all who want it. But what about those who do not want it?
There are those who have very good reasons for not wanting the jabs.
One reason is that the definition of vaccines was changed in January of this year so that the Covid-19 vaccines could be called vaccines. Pre-2021, these would not be considered vaccines, hence the reason some are sceptical about them.
A second reason is that all the vaccines we were exposed to as children, and have given to our children during their formative years, had a trial period of a minimum of three years. These Covid-19 vaccines had about three months. Is it not understandable that some people consider these vaccines experimental?
The third reason is that there are many doctors who speak out against the vaccines and advise against them. These include Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, Dr Vladimir Zelenko, Prof Dolores Cahill, Prof Luc Montagnier (Nobel Prize winner), Dr Mike Yeadon, Dr Ryan Cole, and there are others who have recognised the hesitancy by some of their patients and have prescribed a cocktail of drugs to treat early with Covid-19, rather than coerce or persuade their patients to take the vaccines.
These include doctors on the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance and the America’s Frontline Doctors. These are doctors who have been seeing Covid-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, and have seen collectively over hundreds of thousands of patients.
Are we not entitled to a second opinion? The vaccines are not working, as sold to us, at the beginning of the year, and this can be seen by countries that achieved 70 per cent, 80 per cent, 90 per cent and even 100 per cent vaccination rates months ago.
So, what are we as a country trying to achieve? Doctors on the frontline of the pandemic in other countries have begun to look at alternatives as stated above. They have included early treatment protocols that have been proven effective in saving many lives.
Are we going to confine ourselves to the direction of the WHO officials and others who sit behind desks in government offices, or speak on TV and receive government salaries and have zero experience in treating Covid-19 patients?
So, rather than mandate something that many of your citizens do not want, why don’t we include treating those who become infected with Covid-19 rather than trying to prevent people from getting it with vaccines that do not do this, and whose efficacy wanes after a period of time.
People who are treated and survive then have natural immunity, which is far better than what these vaccines provide. While this may not affect case numbers, it will help reduce the number of deaths significantly, according to data from such countries like India, Japan and the continent of Africa.
We have a whole Ministry of Health! Is there no data analysis team that looks at countries that seem to have some measure of success, rather than those heavily vaccinated countries that are still having issues?
Time to change the focus to include early treatment.
Christopher Roach