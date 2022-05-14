Sooner or later, it will happen. As national conditions inevitably worsen, another massive coalition will emerge incrementally to coalesce, like in 1986 and 2010, to challenge the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Tobago has already led the way again. The “political earthquake” of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), winning the THA election 14-1, was an overwhelming repudiation of the PNM which had ruled the roost there for 21 years. Not hamstrung by Trinidad’s tribalism, Tobago provided another chance to move the politics forward.