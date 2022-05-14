The paradigm of crime as a public health problem is over 40 years old, dating from a 1979 report by the surgeon general of the United States. The concept has proved useless in preventing crime.

The basic idea is that crimes are like infectious diseases. Thus, one murderer causes other people to commit murders. This epidemio­logical paradigm removes all responsibili­ty from criminals and instead treats them as victims.

By contrast, the economics approach to crime, created by Gary Becker (winner of the 1992 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences), views crime as a matter of incentives. In this paradigm, government policies encourage or discou­rage criminal activity. Criminals’ decisions to commit crimes are thus seen as entirely rational (ie, a beneficial trade-off of benefits vs costs).

The latter approach is not only a better ­theory but, in so far as it has been applied to crime fighting, has pro­ven far more effective than the public health paradigm.

Elton Singh

Couva

