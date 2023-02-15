Playing loud music in shops, bars and restaurants is a common tactic used by business owners to attract customers. However, the effectiveness of this strategy is debatable.

While some may argue that loud music creates a lively and energetic atmosphere, others argue that it can have a negative impact on those who are not interested in the business.

Studies have shown that loud music can cause discomfort and stress in some individuals, leading to feelings of irritation and an­noyance. This can affect those who are in close proximity to the source of the noise, such as neighbours or passers-by.

Moreover, loud music can be harmful to the hearing of both employees and customers, especially if they are exposed to it over long periods.

Despite the use of loud music as an attractant, it is not uncommon to see these stores, bars and restaurants remain empty in spite of the noise. This suggests that the tactic may not actually be working as intended.

Instead, it could be driving away potential customers as they seek a more relaxed and peaceful environment in which to spend their time and money.

In conclusion, while playing loud music may seem like an easy way to attract customers, it is not without its downsides. Business owners should consider the potential harm that loud music can cause to both employees and customers, as well as the potential negative impact on their businesses.

Instead, they should focus on creating a welcoming atmosphere that caters to the needs and preferences of their target audience.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Help T&T become a real place

Help T&T become a real place

Our Prime Minister recently commented that some idiots say that Trinidad is not a “real place” and whenever he reads that statement, he wishes that they could end up in Ukraine.

Well, Mr Prime Minister, you cannot wish me to Ukraine nor can you revoke my citizenship but we can play the board game “Not a Real Place”. Maybe it will help you to understand some of the opinions being expressed when our people repeat the phrase “Trinidad is not a real place”.

Wasted warnings

Wasted warnings

In a country where neither the Government nor the people are strong on preparation and planning, the impact of disasters elsewhere should serve to focus our minds on the importance of both.

Two Mondays ago, the people of south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria were rocked out of sleep by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake which triggered widespread death and devastation. Nine hours later, another quake registering 7.5 struck again.

Feeding into the wrong hands

A week from now it will be all dusted and done. The so-called Mother of All Carnivals will be over and the traditional cool-down period will be upon us.

It would be a time for some citizens to receive their ashes as the beginning of their catharsis and observation of 40 days of Lent that should lead to purgation and a journey towards being a better person.