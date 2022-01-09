Consider pay cut for MPs

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) has given assurances that the Food Support Programme is only under review and not being suspended, following news that Government intends to clean up the programme, to ensure only those really in need of help can access it due to the financial situation of the country. This is a good move.
A review also needs to be done and should have been done at the start of the pandemic with regards to the remuneration of political office holders in light of the financial situation of the country, at the time, and a decrease in the salaries of members of Parliament should have been taken into serious consideration.
Simon Wright
via e-mail