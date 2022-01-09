The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) has given assurances that the Food Support Programme is only under review and not being suspended, following news that Government intends to clean up the programme, to ensure only those really in need of help can access it due to the financial situation of the country. This is a good move.

A review also needs to be done and should have been done at the start of the pandemic with regards to the remuneration of political office holders in light of the financial situation of the country, at the time, and a decrease in the salaries of members of Parliament should have been taken into serious consideration.

Simon Wright

via e-mail

T&T’s scary Covid death toll

At the current toll of 3,066 Trinidad and Tobago now has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the Caricom region, both numerically and number of deaths per million people.

This unenviable standing could quickly change, depending on when new variants take hold and the impact they have on any given country.

What about Section 37?

AFTER the tragic New Year’s Day fire on Quarry Street that left several of our fellow citizens homeless, Minister Stuart Young blamed the incident on “a lantern which is a type of firework” and said that in his personal view “we should not have fireworks sold to members of the public”.

Consider pay cut for MPs

Let’s stand united for the good of T&T

There is a scripture in the book of Micah chapter 6 in the Bible that says, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.” I have often wondered if we know what is good. And, if we do why is it that we fail to do that which we know to be good. There is a connection that we all have to the earth. Inherent in all of us ought to be a desire to treat the very source of our existence with respect and to love one another.

Fireworks a clear danger to health and national peace

There is considerable research in medical analysis that loud noises are inimical to human beings and that they pose serious health threats to people especially the aged and those with medical conditions. In reading some medical sites on the Internet I read “Loud noises often trigger a startle response with heart palpitations, perspiration, an increase in blood pressure and a dry mouth. In addition, increased neck tension can lead to serious headaches and earaches.”

Power play at UWI

Just when the dust appeared to be settling at The University of the West Indies after last year’s bruising high-level corporate battle, the regional institution is being engulfed in a dramatic sequel that could be even more damaging.