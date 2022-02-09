Men who are experiencing stress or feelings of depression need to seek professional counselling. Sometimes men use wrong advice from the rum shop, and this would result in tragedies like domestic violence or murder.
We are reaping the whirlwind because for many years we have neglected our boys and men. We have overlooked their pleas for help, we have bullied, mocked, humiliated and degraded many of our males. Also, the inability to control and identify feelings of anger and hate is partly due to a failed curriculum that has improperly socialised our boys.
It is unfortunate that many citizens, who claim to be nationalistic, have become desensitised to crime. T&T cannot claim to be progressive if we do not find solutions to our serious social problems affecting men, women and children.
We are good at talking, but fail at implementing effective policies. Something has to be wrong with our patriotism if we do not feel empathy upon reading, seeing and hearing of these regular incidents of abuse, kidnapping, suicide and murder.
Now is the time for a drastic intervention if we want to save our citizens. There is a need for more counsellors in communities. The media has a crucial role to play in educating the public on the warning signs of abuse, and also being able to gauge when it is time to leave sour relationships.