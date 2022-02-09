depression

Men who are experiencing stress or feelings of depression need to seek professional counselling. Sometimes men use wrong advice from the rum shop, and this would result in tragedies like domestic violence or murder.

We are reaping the whirlwind because for many years we have neglected our boys and men. We have overlooked their pleas for help, we have bullied, mocked, humiliated and degraded many of our males. Also, the inability to control and identify feelings of anger and hate is partly due to a failed curriculum that has improperly socialised our boys.

It is unfortunate that many citizens, who claim to be ­nationalistic, have become desensi­tised to crime. T&T cannot claim to be progressive if we do not find solutions to our serious social problems affecting men, women and children.

We are good at talking, but fail at implementing effective policies. Something has to be wrong with our patriotism if we do not feel empathy upon reading, seeing and hearing of these regular incidents of abuse, kidnapping, suicide and murder.

Now is the time for a drastic intervention if we want to save our citi­zens. There is a need for more counsellors in communities. The media has a crucial role to play in educating the public on the warning signs of abuse, and also being able to gauge when it is time to leave sour relationships.

Petition for Felix Dean

The pan-Caribbean anti-death penalty organisation ­Greater Caribbean for Life issued a statement at the end of last year, updating interested parties on its campaign across the region.

It was based on a three-year campaign, 2018 to 2021. It reported that in some cases, member states revised their positions from absolutely negative to conditionally reservist.

Shame on you, NWRHA

Among hospital horror stories, the case of Katherine Akum Lum stands out for its gut-wrenching awfulness.

It is bad enough that instead of distilled water she was accidentally administered a pelvic wash of lye, corrosive concentrated sodium hydroxide, following a hysterectomy at the St James Medical Complex. However, there could be no acceptable excuse for the fact that two and a half years later, the North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), which is responsible for the St James hospital, is yet to facilitate the ureteral reconstructive surgery needed for giving this mother a chance at reclaiming the life she once knew.

A loss to millions of music lovers

Oh, what a sad day, what a loss for all of us across the world who listen to Hindustani music—on hearing Sunday morning of Lata Mangeshkar’s passing. A loss that millions feel.

Lata’s melodious singing, music and the associated films were a part of our daily lives; she was our steady companion beginning in the ’50s/’60s with her inimitable singing; she filled the airwaves from daybreak to the quiet of night, and then the still of slumber.