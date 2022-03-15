Constitutional crisis or threat to our democracy?

It was with a feeling of increasing incredulity, discomfort and ultimately alarm that I read Ria Taitt’s article, headlined “Gary a disappointment”, in Monday’s Express.
I was incredulous because the Prime Minister (PM)—a highly intelligent and university-trained individual, with a PhD—was being quoted as openly and proudly admitting that he had taken action which, in effect, amounted to deliberate interference with the work of a constitutionally independent commission.
In one breath he acknowledges the Police Service Commission is the only body that is required to evaluate and to be responsible for the conduct of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police. But in the next breath he confirms he met with the chair of the Police Service Commission “to pass on information”—on an individual being considered for the Merit List for the post of Commissioner of Police, one Gary Griffith, who the PM says “has been a huge disappointment... (to him).
He demonstrated all the negatives in a substantial way. And his discontinuation with the office did not come overnight.
“I had opportunity and reason to speak to Griffith on a number of occasions while he was serving as Commissioner of Police because he was going off track.”
So, there it was out in the open. The former commissioner of police—now a potential candidate for the post—had been evaluated by the Prime Minister despite the fact that he, the PM, knew that was the job of the commission.
And under the Constitution, the Commissioner is deliberately separated/insulated from the exercise of power by individuals holding political office—like the PM.
The Commissioner of Police, by amendments to the Constitution, has been given “complete power to manage the Police Service”.
Further, the Merit List with the names of candidates for the post of Commissioner is developed and intended for Parliament’s evaluation and decision-making.
The Government and the Opposition are supposed to evaluate debate and decide on a Commissioner of Police.
Why was the PM so intent on not having the name of Gary Griffith on the list intended for parliamentary scrutiny?
Was the PM’s use of the status of his office to force a meeting with the chair of the Police Service Commission a proper exercise of his power?
Ashton S Brereton
Champs Fleurs