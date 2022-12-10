Time to reform our Constitution with discussion, done with precision, cooperation and inclusion, is my declaration.

Our country has been subjected to many an election, be it for local government, within a three-year cycle, or for general, within a five-year cycle. The dates of each of these categories of elections, the latter in particular, are determined by the incumbent and elected prime minister. The question is why, in these modern times, is such a political appointee having that responsibility or authority? Does that truly reflect democracy? Why not have fixed dates for such elections within the boundaries of a three- or five-year period? Shouldn’t the Elections and Boundaries Commission deal with that?

If we know budget presentations are usually read around late September or early October, why not have a fixed appointed time for general elections on the first Monday or even first Friday in the month of September? This would give the elected political party a three-week window to get its act together to form a Cabinet and get on with the country’s business.

Another area in need of reform has to do with the appointment of the commissioner of police, which I believe is self-explanatory. I may also add here that the Minister of National Security shouldn’t have similar clout in immigration matters. If the Immigration Division already has, in its operation, laws that determine the categories of individuals permitted and not permitted to enter our borders, why should the line minister be able to grant a permit for someone to enter?

What about political campaign finance legislation? Where is it at right now? What about the composition of State and statutory boards where personnel is concerned? Where are we at?

Our country faces challenges where our citizens from all areas have to commute to work, regularly facing two or more hours stalled in heavy traffic. How is this issue addressed in the Constitution or, more accurately, in the Civil Service Regulations and other related laws? Can everyone realistically work the proverbial “8 to 4”?

The preamble of our Constitution makes reference to the sovereignty of God, yet the same God has been left out of our education system at all levels, but has vicariously been appealed to when we faced the initial stages of the pandemic, Covid-19, and now, when many parts of the nation have experienced a high degree of flooding, which will introduce a further increase in the cost of food and other goods and services. So, at this point, can our Constitution be reformed to “put God back in”, “elect God”, unconditionally in all of our affairs?

Justin Mark

Chaguanas

