I wonder if Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales should get out of his slumber and get cracking at the very poor water supply in the country, instead of writing reports and setting up committee after committee, with no action except for excuse after excuse.
Literally, hundreds of gallons of water are floating around every house and corner, but none in the taps; and one can’t even get water to take a Panadol, as it is dirty.
Government should immediately embark on the construction of retaining ponds across the country and trap this water, process it for human consumption, and if this is done, the water woes the national citizenry is plagued with would have withered away.
Constructing retaining ponds is the answer to our water problem, which continues to escalate daily.
WASA remains an anarchism, bugbear and a waste of taxpayers’ resources. When will the people of Trinidad and Tobago lay claim and boast that we have the most reliable water supply?
This brings me to the point when the late minister of works and transport, Franklin Khan, came to Caparo and told us the Mamoral Dam would be constructed to trap the overflowing flood water in the Caparo-Mamoral area.
We thought that was a truth, but as usual he fooled the community, as indeed, this is typical of the Government’s governance process. The late Mr Khan told us around $175 million was stacked away in the treasury. Lo and behold, the Mamoral Dam did not see the light of day.
The national citizenry continues to be fooled by governments, with no positive responses. It is, therefore, on the Government to embark, without delay, on constructing retaining ponds at strategic locations to win water for the populace.
The philosophy of governance is to serve the people instead of playing politics with the people. And I would like to inform the Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, the people of Central Trinidad are waiting for when exhaustive hydraulic works on the Caparo River can start—because as soon as the clouds get dark, fright surfaces in our minds.
The people of Caparo have had more than our share of floods for over 30 years, and our hearts go out to the people of El Carmen, St Helena, Caroni, Las Lomas, Penal, Debe, Arima, Port of Spain, Diego Martin. In fact, floods are the plague which continues to haunt the people of this country, but an uncaring government’s mind, heart and soul are in space, and giving us excuses, lies and untruths, and promises.
We have to stop this. Time is not on our side. We want action in the same way it taxes us.
Paras Ramoutar
Caparo
