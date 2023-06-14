I was extremely pleased to read the Sunday Express Editorial not merely highlighting the “Blu” fiasco but questioning the evident inactivity of officials from Consumer Affairs performing their “Rip Van Winkle” on consumers, much longer than Rip’s 20 years of sleeping, later waking shocked to see how much the world had changed.
Since the Consumer Protection Act of 1986, very little has been done while gross lack of morals, integrity and honesty has permeated global trade, demanding decision-makers wake up from thinking little of consumers, conveniently ascribing blame for their unguided decisions, albeit from a lack of updated education they fail to provide.
Acerbating the situation gravely is the blunder of this administration in appointing its Trade Minister as the line minister for Consumer Affairs, evidently nonchalant that oil and water don’t mix.
Trade is where the facilitator hob-nobs with the upper echelons, negotiating million-dollar deals and sipping champagne on a “certain” level while Consumer Affairs mandates a deep passion for protecting the masses, courageously enacting legislations, engaging revolving education, all in tandem with revolving changes. To downplay the gravity, our present Trade Minister is also a former banker.
Credit reporting/rating is an essential segment of progressive economies, and it’s morally wrong to operate in tandem as “credit bureau” and collector. Yet, this industry remains entirely unregulated, with two prominent, home-grown firms ripping off the poor, engaging in menaces and intimidation, insults and virtual terrorisation of consumers, with threats of reporting them to foreign embassies, just to force payments.
Let me reassure consumers that absolutely no embassy would deny you entry because you are referred to as a debtor. Foreign embassies are visionaries for progress and transparency, and are not despicable predators!
A young single mother repaid debts to a collection firm promulgating themselves as a “credit bureau” and was later denied a bank mortgage while this so-called “credit bureau”, having been paid in full, demanded money to remove her judgment, a malevolent, weaponised albatross which pinions honest consumers into rotating poverty, stagnating the economy.
While educated consumers were relieved that a foreign brand had entered our market some 14 years ago, it operates with stealth in its dealings with consumers, instead of educating them, many unaware that for the first time, they have credit score ratings, albeit operating quite incongruous to its well-respected US namesake.
Nothing annoys me more when shopping, and sellers evidently enjoy not posting prices and are allowed to use scales in which the buyer never sees the actual weight, and you’ll notice that every purchase reaches exact “pound/s”. I call upon Consumers Affairs to make it mandatory for sellers to post their prices on every transaction, and further protect consumers by providing a printed scale tally.
Fishmongers sell seafood spread on roadside tables like ground provision when it should be kept on ice, and even when purchased, ice should be provided to take away.
House buyers must be educated to deposit the required ten per cent downpayment with a reputable attorney’s escrow account and not the proposed seller while searches are conducted to determine the owner/seller’s authenticity. I was shocked by having a distressed consumer pleading that his bank’s attorney sent him a simple template demand letter, charged him $4,500, and his bank uncaringly added it to his delinquent account. A wealthy bank and wealthy attorney!
Under the UNC (United National Congress) and Manning administrations, Consumers Affairs fell under their legal affairs ministry, and I worked well with then minister Camille Robinson-Regis in getting two relevant legislations, namely the Bankruptcy Protection Act of 2006 and the Banking Ombudsman, now the FSO.
In eight years of this present administration, much is desired for Consumer Affairs, its entire operations in rhythmic silence to the stark disadvantage of suffering consumers.