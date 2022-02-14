I applaud the Express editorial of February 1, 2022 “Caring for the consumer” addressing consumer protection while calling on our languid Consumer Affairs Division to establish strong public outreach programmes of consumer protection, advocacy and awareness.
Be it known that consumer protection is grossly lacking in T&T, and the agency tasked with this responsibility seems fixated that protection is limited to “pricing”.
Further exacerbating this untenable situation is the T&T consumer’s overly tolerant nature and sense of “me-ism” in seeking redress when visibly upset at being taken advantage of, but once their specific problem is rectified, they dismiss that powerful matrix which encompasses consumer protection.
If Consumer Affairs is functioning it’s certainly doing so taciturnly, and under this administration’s six-year governance absolutely nothing of substance has been done to protect and empower consumers, leaving me to always question why the line minister with responsibility for consumer affairs should also be the Minister of Trade.
You see, consumer affairs is usually the business of the poor seeking redress from wealthy merchants, and of which these captains of industry really couldn’t care less.
Yet the trade minister who is also an ex-banker must appease these powerful capitalist groups, many with an imbued mantra of extracting maximum profits from the pockets of the poor into their already abundant coffers.
So long as trade exists, consumer protection would always be very compulsory, and I call upon the agency tasked with protecting consumers to enact the following pivotal safeguards beyond mere pricing indexes.
1: A Lemon Law protecting consumers from defectively concealed products.
2: A Right to Rescission law for purchase of high-ticket items like homes and automobiles.
3: Disclosure clauses in all transactions in which the seller must inform the buyer of situations like flooding, roofing, etc, albeit not visible at time of purchasing.
4: Escrow Deposits. This is important to protect real estate buyers from paying the required advanced 10 per cent deposit directly to the seller, oblivious of pending legal issues, including caveats, list-pendants, fraudulent practices, etc.
5: Posted Prices legislation mandating all sellers to post their prices. This best business practice is also necessary to avoid price gouging.
6: Bankruptcy Protection is indispensable in all developed countries and although I petitioned for and obtained this essential legislation, 99 per cent of our consumers are unaware of its existence.
Consumer Affairs Division can take the initiative in promulgating and educating consumers of this important legislation which can be pivotal in their restructuring, while beneficial to our national economy.
7: Teach consumers who may overlook a $300 monthly rent increase, and not consider it as $3,600 in their annual expenditure, and savings.
In simple language, consumer protection is best served by street-smart individuals who really understand the debilitating plights and sufferings of the poor and would leave no stone unturned by seeking modernised protective laws and regulations while educating and empowering consumers of the innate power they hold.
These required protections cannot be headed by or expected from the upper echelons of society as presently exist. Period!