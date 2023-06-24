Importers are facing difficulties due to delayed release of foreign exchange by banks, forcing them to purchase US currency on the black market. This delay in forex release causes containers to accumulate at the docks, resulting in increasing port rent.

Shipping lines and their agents demand payment of freight in US$, as well as destination terminal handling charges and local administrative charges in TT$ at an exchange rate of $7.10. Consumers will ultimately bear the burden of these added charges on imported products like groceries and pharmacy drugs, etc. The trade minister is urged to intervene and put an end to this unfair practice.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

